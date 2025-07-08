Ryan Edwards Alludes to 'Teen Mom' Being Canceled in Unearthed Divorce Documents

According to a media outlet, Edwards requested the amount he currently pays be lowered, as he is no longer employed by MTV.

Teen Mom dad Ryan Edwards hinted the show is canceled in new divorce documents as he pleaded with the court to pay less child support to his ex Mackenzie Standifer .

"This Court entered an Order Setting Temporary Child Support on or about February 11, 2025,” a Motion to Modify Temporary Child Support read. "Said order was based upon Defendant's income at the time ($13,333 per month) which included his earnings from his appearances on a certain television series."

The document goes on to note Edwards is “no longer earning income” through Teen Mom: The Next Chapter “through no fault of his own,” seemingly suggesting the show is over.

They noted his only current income is through his full-time job at a trailer and truck repair shop, which brings in $27 an hour.