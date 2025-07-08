Ryan Edwards Alludes to 'Teen Mom' Being Canceled in Unearthed Divorce Documents
Teen Mom dad Ryan Edwards hinted the show is canceled in new divorce documents as he pleaded with the court to pay less child support to his ex Mackenzie Standifer.
According to a media outlet, Edwards requested the amount he currently pays be lowered, as he is no longer employed by MTV.
Is the Show Over?
"This Court entered an Order Setting Temporary Child Support on or about February 11, 2025,” a Motion to Modify Temporary Child Support read. "Said order was based upon Defendant's income at the time ($13,333 per month) which included his earnings from his appearances on a certain television series."
The document goes on to note Edwards is “no longer earning income” through Teen Mom: The Next Chapter “through no fault of his own,” seemingly suggesting the show is over.
They noted his only current income is through his full-time job at a trailer and truck repair shop, which brings in $27 an hour.
Ryan's 'Unable to Continue to Pay Support'
"Defendant is unable to continue to pay support in accordance with the October 2024 Order and requests that this court enter an Order Modifying Support until the final hearing in this matter,” the court papers noted.
In the documents, Edwards claimed his current monthly income totals $4,282, and he only sees his two children he shares with Standifer 26 days per year. Standifer, who keeps their children the other 339 days, reportedly makes $4,166 per month.
Edwards’ implication Teen Mom is over comes fresh on the heels of Briana DeJesus’ sister Brittany DeJesus making a similar claim on TikTok.
"I feel emotionally unstable today,” Brittany shared. “Everything is making me cry. Everything's making me upset. People on the internet are f------ mean.”
When a fan asked about her financial situation and if Briana would assist her, Brittany responded, “I ain't broke no more because I ended up getting my money and my sister doesn't give me money, MTV gives me money LOL. But the show canceled, so bye, bye to those checks LMAO."
'A Filming Break'
While nothing has been confirmed by MTV or the production company behind Teen Mom, an insider exclusively dished to OK! the cast believes the show is over.
“The cast thinks the show may be canceled because there’s rumblings about that, but honestly, no one knows what’s going on,” a source shared in late April. “It’s been radio silent from production and, while that happened before, it seems different this time.”
As a result, the insider shared some “cast members” are “fed up with the direction the show is going in.”
“They aren’t thrilled with the way the show is being edited and the content they’re showing,” they elaborated. “They’ve expressed their opinion for more relatable stories to be shown and for better content — but that all falls on deaf ears. Also, some of the cast filmed so much real s--- this season that the audience actually would find interesting and dramatic, but for some reason, production just chose to use none of it.”
“Everyone is frustrated and it definitely feels like things cannot continue the way they are,” the source concluded.