Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Files for Divorce From Mackenzie Standifer After Estranged Wife's Case Was Dismissed Due to Inactivity
Ryan Edwards is adamant on legally ending his and Mackenzie Standifer's marriage.
On Wednesday, March 6, the Teen Mom alum filed for divorce from his estranged wife in Tennessee — two weeks after the separated spouses' first case submitted by Standifer was dismissed because of inactivity.
In his filing, Edwards described the situation as a "divorce with minor children" and even attached a permanent proposed co-parenting plan for their two young children, son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.
As OK! previously reported, Standifer first filed for divorce in February 2023 — when Edwards was simultaneously dealing with numerous arrests and substance abuse issues — however, the case was thrown out after the two were "unable to settle" in mediation.
"It is ordered by the court that this case be, and the same is hereby dismissed, without prejudice, with the cost taxed against the plaintiff," court records explained last month.
"There was never a Final Decree on this case. It sat for over 270 days with nothing filed so it was dismissed on Procedural Steps," a county clerk spilled to The Sun at the time.
The reality television couple tied the knot in May 2017, though their marriage began to crumble in January 2023, when Edwards publicly accused Standifer of cheating on him via Instagram, writing, "I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth."
Upon filing for divorce in February of last year, Standifer was granted a protective order by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, however, it wasn't long before Edwards disobeyed the legal requirements, broke into and vandalized their home by writing threats on the walls and flipping over furniture — all while their little ones were home.
- 'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Pleads Guilty To Harassment Of Estranged Wife Mackenzie Standifer, Other Charges Dropped
- 'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Arrested For Stalking Wife Mackenzie Standifer & Violating Protective Order After Shocking Divorce Filing
- 'Teen Mom OG' Star Mackenzie Standifer Files For Divorce From Ryan Edwards After He's Charged With Stalking & Harassing Her
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
His actions resulted in an arrest, with Edwards winding up in handcuffs two other times in March and April 2023. He was faced with various charges including stalking and possession of a controlled substance, and was even found unconscious in the driver's seat of his car after overdosing on drugs.
Most of Edwards' charges were dropped at a March 2023 court hearing after the Teen Mom star agreed to complete a substance abuse program.
The MTV alum ended up removing himself from the facility after only two weeks, prompting him to be sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison for breaking the terms of his agreement.
Fortunately for Edwards, he was released from prison nine months early under the condition he directly checked into a 28-day rehab program in Tennessee for his opioid abuse.
In Touch obtained court documents filed by Edwards.