'He Stole the Show': Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' Performance at 2024 Oscars Earns Rave Reviews From Viewers — Watch
He was more than Kenough!
Ryan Gosling received a standing ovation after performing the viral "I'm Just Ken" tune from Barbie at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10.
The actor — who dressed in a studded hot pink suit and sunglasses — kicked off the song by sitting in the seat behind costar Margot Robbie, who couldn't contain her laughter.
After going on stage and doing some choreography with male dancers and fellow Ken character Simu Liu, he made his way back down to the seats, where he let Robbie, director Greta Gerwig and costar America Ferrera sing into the microphone. He also stopped to interact with La La Land costar Emma Stone.
The father-of-two was then joined onstage by legendary musician Slash before his peers went wild with applause.
Social media was equally excited about the performance, with one person declaring, "he stole the show!"
"I believe Ryan Gosling just gave me back 5 years of life with that performance. #GodSavetheKen #Oscars," another fan wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"BEHOLD, THE GREATEST MOMENT IN OSCAR HISTORY!!" another social media user exclaimed. "BRAVO, RYAN GOSLING & 'I’M JUST KEN!' #OSCARS #BARBIE #KENERGY."
Robbie had a feeling the Mickey Mouse Club alum would crush the show, telling a reporter on March 9, "He jumped at this. He’s going to crush it. I’m so excited. I think he’s going to be the highlight of the whole night. I think a lot of people are going to be tuning in for this specific performance.”
Collaborator Mark Ronson also hyped up the song before they took to the stage.
"It's [an] absolutely bananas spectacle. We're only ever gonna get to to perform this song maybe once with Ryan," Ronson shared. "We were backstage saying before like, 'We can't believe we're a part of this. It's very exciting."
The Oscar nominee brought along his parents and sister to the event, even walking the red carpet with them by his side.
While longtime partner Eva Mendes didn't attend the show, she appeared to be at the rehearsals, as she posted an Instagram in his dressing room.
"Always by my man," she captioned the post.
The duo started dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. They share two daughters.