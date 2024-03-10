No Date Night for Ryan Gosling: Actor Brings His Family to the 2024 Oscars Instead of Partner Eva Mendes
If you were looking to get a Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes red carpet moment at the 2024 Oscars, then think again!
The actor, who is a Best Supporting Actor nominee for the Barbie film, opted for a family moment when he arrived to the red carpet with his sister Mandi Gosling and parents Donna and Thomas Gosling.
The Canada native, who shares daughters Amada and Esmeralda with Eva, 50, looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit as he posed for the cameras.
Though Eva wasn't present, she did give a subtle shout-out to her partner.
"Always by my man," she captioned a photo of herself outside of Ryan's dressing room.
Fans were still disappointed not to see the duo together. One person wrote, "As part of the ceremony, Ryan will perform "I'm Just Ken" during the 96th Academy Awards," while another said, "Good luck to your husband. The Goslings will support him wholeheartedly. We can feel the #kenergy!🙌🏼🔥❤️."
A third person added, "I hope your going tonight. It's about time."
As part of the ceremony, Ryan will perform "I'm Just Ken" during the 96th Academy Awards.
“He jumped at this,” Margot Robbie, who played Barbie in the hit flick, told Variety on Saturday, March 9. “He’s going to crush it. I’m so excited. I think he’s going to be the highlight of the whole night. I think a lot of people are going to be tuning in for this specific performance.”
Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt teased the details ahead of the performance.
"It's [an] absolutely bananas spectacle," Ronson, 48, told E!'s Laverne Cox. "We're only ever gonna get to to perform this song maybe once with Ryan."
"We were backstage saying before like, 'We can't believe we're a part of this,'" he added. "It's very exciting."
Ronson previously gushed to People about how he jumped at the chance to work with director Greta Gerwig.
"There was never any idea in the script that Ryan was going to sing. It was like, maybe there'll be a song in the credits," he stated. "He's the tragic No. 2 — I wanted you to feel his pain. We wrote this song, and it was almost like a Beach Boys demo, a ballad. I sent it to Greta, and she really dug it. Then she said, 'I played this for Ryan. He wants to sing it in the film.' I was just so gobsmacked."