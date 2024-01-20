What Is Ryan Gosling's Net Worth? How 'Barbie' Boosted the Actor's Bank Account by Millions
Ryan Gosling has more than Kenough money.
The Barbie star has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and he's only set to earn more as his successful career continues.
Gosling's most recent riches stem from his alleged $12.5 million salary for his role as Ken in the award-winning film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie — who reportedly earned a whopping $50 million through salary and box office bonuses for producing and starring as the blonde doll herself, per Variety.
(Robbie is said to have received the same $12.5 million as Gosling for the base salary of her role, though she also produced it alongside alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, as well as Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman.)
Aside from Barbie, Gosling is best known for his portrayal of Sebastian Wilder in La La Land alongside Emma Stone, acting as Noah Calhoun in The Notebook opposite Rachel McAdams and his starring role as Jacob Palmer in Drive, Crazy, Stupid, Love.
The 43-year-old's career in Hollywood began at the young age of 12, when he joined the cast of The Mickey Mouse Club alongside A-list exes Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.
By age 17, Gosling — who shares two daughters, Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7, with his longtime lover Eva Mendes — made the decision to drop out of high school in order to fully focus on his aspiring acting career.
The doting dad soon saw himself landing small gigs on television, including roles in Goosebumps, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Breaker High and Young Hercules, though he ultimately decided to leave the small screen behind and stick to movies full-time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from acting, Gosling's talent shines in the music industry — as we know from his hit track "I'm Just Ken," which recently won a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Song.
The Hollywood hotshot makes up one half of his and Zach Shields' rock duo Dead Man's Bones — which released one album in October 2009 through ANTI-Records before heading on a 13-date tour through North America.
Gosling is also a restaurant entrepreneur and co-owner of Tagine, a Moroccan eatery located in Beverly Hills.
Gosling additionally dabbles in real estate. He and Mendes once owned a home in Los Feliz they later sold for $5 million after deciding to move away from Los Angeles two years ago.
Reports at the time revealed they were looking to move to either their vacation home in Carpinteria, a Santa Barbara town two hours north of L.A., or even purchasing a pad in Gosling's hometown of Ontario, Canada.