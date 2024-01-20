What Is Ryan Gosling's Net Worth? How 'Barbie' Boosted the Actor's Bank Account by Millions

Gosling's most recent riches stem from his alleged $12.5 million salary for his role as Ken in the award-winning film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie — who reportedly earned a whopping $50 million through salary and box office bonuses for producing and starring as the blonde doll herself, per Variety.

(Robbie is said to have received the same $12.5 million as Gosling for the base salary of her role, though she also produced it alongside alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, as well as Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman.)