'Peak Ken Energy': Ryan Gosling Fans Go Wild After Actor Appears 'Flabbergasted' by His Critics Choice Win
Ryan Gosling's reaction to his big win had the internet in stitches!
After the Hollywood hunk, 43, won the award for Best Original Song for his tune "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie at the Critics Choice Awards, his stunned reaction had everybody talking.
"He was peak Ken energy right there," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote below a video of the hilarious moment.
"Bro was flabbergasted. He thought it was a prank," a second person chimed in about Gosling.
"Honey wake up new Gosling gif just dropped," another added.
"I can literally smell the memes already..." a fourth person jokingly added.
The Notebook actor has been on a hot streak lately, as he recently picked up the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he gushed over his partner, Eva Mendes.
- 'Girl of My Dreams': Ryan Gosling Gushes Over Wife Eva Mendes During Santa Barbara Film Festival Speech
- Casting Directors Tell All! Meryl Streep, Jake Gyllenhaal, More Celebs Who Were Hit With Scathing Feedback
- Jennifer Connelly Believes 'Perfect' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely' Deserves An Oscar Nomination For 'Top Gun: Maverick'
While thanking everyone who made his achievement possible, he noted, "Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children. I dreamed of one-day making movies, and now, movies have made my life a dream."
"It's hard to imagine being at a point in my career where I'm standing up here tonight," he continued during the Saturday, January 13, ceremony. "It's just that it's Kirk Douglas. He's one of the first true icons of cinema ... he is completely and utterly in the class of his own, and I’m … just Ken."
"Up until this point, I've only ever thought about just how much cinema had done for me. I had never really thought about what I've done for cinema, as far back as I can remember," Gosling explained.
The La La Land star praised his mother, Donna, for allowing him to create [his] own story" in life. "That open door wasn't an elevator that went straight to the top, but I was able to help my mom pay the rent. And by playing other people, I was learning who I was in the process," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While continuing to rave over the powerful females in his life, he gave a special shout-out to Barbie director Greta Gerwig.
"And I don't even know where to start with Greta," he noted. "Even though she was making one of the biggest films of all time against all the odds in the world, she never allowed the weight of the task to steal the joy away from the moment. She never let the importance of it all cloud what was truly important, which is to never forget how lucky we are to do what we do."