Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid's Relationship Timeline: From Their Instagram Connection to Shocking Split

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid's love story has come to an end.

The estranged couple first sparked dating rumors when the former Playboy model visited Lochte during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Two years later, the 12-time Olympic medalist told People he met Reid through Instagram after he slid into her DMs.

"We reached out and grabbed each other's hands and were like 'This is you! Finally.' And we didn't want to let go," Lochte said of their first meeting in a Los Angeles club. "Our friends were dragging us apart and that was the end of that night."