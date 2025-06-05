Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid's Relationship Timeline: From Their Instagram Connection to Shocking Split
2016: Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid Met and Began Dating
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid's love story has come to an end.
The estranged couple first sparked dating rumors when the former Playboy model visited Lochte during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Two years later, the 12-time Olympic medalist told People he met Reid through Instagram after he slid into her DMs.
"We reached out and grabbed each other's hands and were like 'This is you! Finally.' And we didn't want to let go," Lochte said of their first meeting in a Los Angeles club. "Our friends were dragging us apart and that was the end of that night."
October 2016: Ryan Lochte Proposed to Kayla Reid
In an October 2016 Instagram post, the Olympic swimmer confirmed he popped the question to Reid after a few months of dating.
"Memories forever!!! #thelochtes #LA," the caption read.
Reid also shared the news in a separate Instagram post alongside the caption, "Speechless. Absolutely beautiful. So in love with YOU."
June 2017: Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid Welcomed Their First Child
Lochte and Reid became first-time parents when they welcomed their son, Caiden, in 2017.
January 2018: Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid Got Married
On January 9, 2018, Lochte and Reid exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Florida.
"I've waited for Kayla my whole life," The Traitors star told People. “She has given us the most perfect little boy and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her and Caiden."
September 2018: Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid Held a Formal Ceremony
Months after they got married, Lochte and Reid had a formal, lavish wedding ceremony in Palm Springs, Calif., in front of 100 of their closest family and friends.
"I was ready to settle down for a long time but just never found the right person," he told People after the gathering. "Then she wanted the exact same things I did!"
Meanwhile, Reid called Lochte "one of the nicest guys" she had ever met, adding, "He would never harm a fly and I've never met anyone like that. He's a very genuine, heartfelt guy and that's hard to find."
- Shocking Split: Ryan Lochte's Wife Kayla Reid Files for Divorce From Olympian Swimmer After 7 Years of Marriage and 3 Kids
- Ryan Lochte Almost Divorced Wife Kayla as Swimmer Suffered 'Hard Depression' After Failing to Qualify for Olympics in 2021
- Jason and Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline: From Swiping Right to Saying 'I Do'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
June 2019: Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid's Second Child Was Born
Reid gave birth to their second child, daughter Liv, in June 2019.
"Miracle #2 witnessed," Lochte shared on Instagram.
June 2023: Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid Confirmed Their Third Baby's Arrival
They expanded their family again with the arrival of their third child, daughter Georgia, in June 2023.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Reid said they were "thrilled" and "so excited" for their growing family.
"Ryan is such a great dad; I can't wait to see him as a father to 3. He's so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him," she continued.
March 2025: Kayla Reid Filed for Divorce From Ryan Lochte
According to court records, Reid filed for divorce from Lochte in March 2025, marking the end of their seven-year marriage.
June 4, 2025: Kayla Reid Publicly Announced the Divorce
In a June 4 Instagram post, the social media influencer confirmed she "made the hard decision" to file for divorce from Lochte "after deep prayer and reflection."
The mom-of-three continued, "I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I've been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing — not from fresh, open wounds."
Reid hinted at the reason for the divorce filing, noting, "Sometimes we face trials we didn't choose or see coming. And in those moments, we're forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I've come to the understanding that staying isn't always the most loving decision someone can make."
For Reid, leaving was "an act of love" she had to do for herself and everyone around her.
June 4, 2025: Ryan Lochte Broke His Silence After Kayla Reid Shared the News
Shortly after Reid publicly shared the news of their divorce, Lochte opened up for the first time to "acknowledge" what his estranged wife shared.
"This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we've come to the difficult decision to end our marriage," he admitted. "I'm deeply grateful for the life we've built together and especially for the love we share for our three children."
While things have reportedly not been easy, Lochte believes "it's the right step toward peace and well-being for us both."
He added, "I remain committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward separately. Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support — it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter."