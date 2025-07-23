Ryan Murphy Fires Back After JFK Jr.'s Nephew Claims He's 'Profiting' Off New Series 'American Love Story'

Ryan Murphy found himself in the middle of controversy after Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy Jr.'s nephew, criticized his new show, American Love Story.

The limited FX series dramatizes the relationship and tragic deaths of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, prompting Schlossberg to express concerns about the show "profiting off of it in a grotesque way."

In a recent discussion on the "This Is Gavin Newsom" podcast, Murphy shared his surprise over Schlossberg's comments. "I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don't remember," he said.