Ryan Murphy Fires Back After JFK Jr.'s Nephew Claims He's 'Profiting' Off New Series 'American Love Story'
Ryan Murphy found himself in the middle of controversy after Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy Jr.'s nephew, criticized his new show, American Love Story.
The limited FX series dramatizes the relationship and tragic deaths of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, prompting Schlossberg to express concerns about the show "profiting off of it in a grotesque way."
In a recent discussion on the "This Is Gavin Newsom" podcast, Murphy shared his surprise over Schlossberg's comments. "I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don't remember," he said.
Schlossberg had mentioned that his family was not consulted about the project, but Murphy highlighted a significant detail: "There have been 88 films and television shows about the Kennedys, none of which have been authorized by the family."
He added, "I never even thought they wanted to do that. Ours is based on a book that's very sympathetic to both people, with Paul [Anthony Kelly] and Sarah [Pidgeon] playing their hearts out."
Murphy clarified that the family has yet to read the script, emphasizing that American Love Story is "not a takedown."
Scheduled for release in February 2026, the series will explore the beloved couple's headline-making wedding, along with the pressures from media frenzy, familial drama and the tragic plane crash that ultimately defined their union.
As Murphy unveiled a first look at the production, he faced backlash regarding the wardrobe and hairstyling of the characters.
He took the feedback to heart, particularly comments about Pidgeon's wig, which didn't accurately reflect Bessette's natural blonde hair. In response, the team decided to dye Pidgeon's real hair, which Murphy felt was an improvement. "We rolled up our sleeves and we listened to people and corrected it," he stated. "And I like doing that."
Schlossberg publicly criticized the showrunner for the upcoming series, urging those who made similar shows to "take him seriously for what he stood for in his life."
"For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with, the new shows being made about him, the answer is no. And there's really not much we can do," Schlossberg said at the time.
He explained that in New York, "The right to privacy, which includes the ability to control your own name, image and likeness, doesn't survive death... For that matter, he's considered a public figure, so there's not much we can do."
Schlossberg also commented directly on Murphy's Instagram post about the show, stating: "Hey Ryan — admiration for John is great, but maybe consider donating profits to the Kennedy Library. Thanks."