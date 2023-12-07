9 Photos of Ryan Phillippe Bonding With His Kids

Ryan Phillippe is not afraid to show his love for his kids wherever he is.

In a July 2018 Instagram post, he unveiled a sweet photo of himself and his child Deacon Reese Phillippe as they watched the purple and pink-colored sunset together.

"this sky is a projection of my whole heart's love for my [sun emoji (son)]," he captioned the post.

Deacon Reese was born on October 23, 2003, and he is Ryan and Reese Witherspoon's second and youngest child. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star reportedly influenced his son to get into music.

"When I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad, something just clicked," Deacon told Interview Magazine. "I realized there's more to making music than just being a vocalist, and that a lot of times it's the production that makes me feel something. I asked my dad about how it works, and he taught me all the stuff he knew, and then I started watching YouTube videos."