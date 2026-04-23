Ryan Seacrest, 51, Flexes Muscles in Beach Photos After Source Claims His 'Drive to Look Invincible' Could Lead Him to an 'Early Grave'
April 23 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Ryan Seacrest wasn't shy about showing off his physique, flexing for the 'gram in cheeky photos a few months after fans raised concerns about his slimmer look.
"Between a rock and a hard plank. Best gym on Earth… literally. Happy #EarthDay 🌎," Seacrest, 51, captioned a throwback photo of himself hitting core-strengthening crunches on the beach.
Ryan Seacrest Flexed His Muscles on the Beach
In the pictures posted on Wednesday, April 23, the American Idol host can be seen lying on a beach towel alongside a crystal-blue coastline, using a rock as a makeshift weight as he lifted his arms and legs into an abdominal crunch.
Seacrest's chiseled midsection was on full display as he showed off the intense beach workout.
Fans Praised Ryan Seacrest's Physique
"Look at all that definition!👍🏽," one admirer said in the comments section, while another user added, "D--- Ryan you look tight!"
"Ryan....I love how you are a Foodie & take care of your body," a third chimed in. "Thank you for being a great role model for young people."
Ryan Seacrest's Gaunt Appearance Previously Sparked Concern
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As OK! previously reported, Seacrest raised concern after fans noticed his slimmer appearance during a January episode of Wheel of Fortune.
“Ryan Seacrest looks like a shell of his former self. What in the name of Ozempic is happening?" one user bluntly asked, while another said, "Ozempic is making everyone look skeletal.”
In November 2025, Seacrest made headlines for a different reason, showing off his ripped arms while doing bicep curls.
"The trick is to wear a t-shirt two sizes too small," he joked in the caption, as followers flooded the comments section with a mix of praise and concern over his transformation.
Ryan Seacrest's Fitness Routine Is Under Fire
His fitness routine is reportedly under scrunity among his team, with some wondering if the media personality is taking things too far.
"Ryan is in the gym constantly and genuinely believes that when he hits a pose in the mirror, he looks like Jean Claude Van Damme in his prime," a source exclusively told OK!. "That idea has become a huge motivator, but people around him worry he is pushing himself without listening to his body, especially at his age. If he's not careful, the worry is he could be working himself out into an early grave."
A separate source echoed those concerns, adding, "He sees fitness as part of staying relevant and energized. The worry is whether the drive to look invincible could end up doing the opposite."