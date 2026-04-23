Ryan Seacrest, 51, Flexes Muscles in Beach Photos After Source Claims His 'Drive to Look Invincible' Could Lead Him to an 'Early Grave'

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest wasn't shy about showing off his physique, flexing for the 'gram in cheeky photos a few months after fans raised concerns about his slimmer look. "Between a rock and a hard plank. Best gym on Earth… literally. Happy #EarthDay 🌎," Seacrest, 51, captioned a throwback photo of himself hitting core-strengthening crunches on the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest Flexed His Muscles on the Beach

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram Ryan Seacrest showed off an intense beach workout in beach photos.

In the pictures posted on Wednesday, April 23, the American Idol host can be seen lying on a beach towel alongside a crystal-blue coastline, using a rock as a makeshift weight as he lifted his arms and legs into an abdominal crunch. Seacrest's chiseled midsection was on full display as he showed off the intense beach workout.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Praised Ryan Seacrest's Physique

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram Fans praised Ryan Seacrest for his commitment to fitness in the comments section.

"Look at all that definition!👍🏽," one admirer said in the comments section, while another user added, "D--- Ryan you look tight!" "Ryan....I love how you are a Foodie & take care of your body," a third chimed in. "Thank you for being a great role model for young people."

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest's Gaunt Appearance Previously Sparked Concern

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram Fans noticed Ryan Seacrest's slimmer appearance during an episode of 'Wheel of Fortune.'

As OK! previously reported, Seacrest raised concern after fans noticed his slimmer appearance during a January episode of Wheel of Fortune. “Ryan Seacrest looks like a shell of his former self. What in the name of Ozempic is happening?" one user bluntly asked, while another said, "Ozempic is making everyone look skeletal.” In November 2025, Seacrest made headlines for a different reason, showing off his ripped arms while doing bicep curls. "The trick is to wear a t-shirt two sizes too small," he joked in the caption, as followers flooded the comments section with a mix of praise and concern over his transformation.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest looks like a shell of his former self. What in the name of Ozempic is happening? pic.twitter.com/IlTdZMwvvR — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 29, 2026 Source: @JebraFaushay@JebraFaushay/X Ryan Seacrest's appearance during a January episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' went viral.

Ryan Seacrest's Fitness Routine Is Under Fire

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest's fitness routine is reportedly under scrutiny among his team.