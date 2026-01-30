Ryan Seacrest Sparks Health Concerns as His Gaunt Face Goes Viral: 'Looks Like a Shell of His Former Self'

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest is drawing attention for reasons that have nothing to do with his hosting duties. The longtime TV personality recently sparked health concerns after fans noticed his noticeably slimmer appearance during a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune. During the show, Seacrest appeared alongside cohost Vanna White as he shared a major personal update involving her private life.

Source: @wheeloffortune/Instagram Fans noticed Ryan Seacrest looked slimmer on a recent episode of 'Wheel of Fortune.'

“Big news. We've been holding this back the whole time in front of you, right? She just said to me this morning. She sends me a text, and she says to me, ‘Can we have a word when you come in?’ and I'm like? ‘Yeah, we can have a word. What's going on?’ and I got in, and I went behind the closed door, and she goes, ‘John and I got married,' so I just found out before this show. And now, did everybody else? Congratulations!” Seacrest said.

While the announcement was meant to spotlight White’s happy milestone, viewers couldn’t help but focus on Seacrest’s appearance instead. Shortly after the episode aired, a clip began circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, prompting a wave of speculation.

Ryan Seacrest looks like a shell of his former self. What in the name of Ozempic is happening? pic.twitter.com/IlTdZMwvvR — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 29, 2026 Source: @JebraFaushay/X

One user bluntly commented, “Ryan Seacrest looks like a shell of his former self. What in the name of Ozempic is happening?” Another echoed similar concerns, writing, “Ozempic is making everyone look skeletal.” “His facial profile looks very different. Seriously questioning if that’s even him,” a third viewer added.

Source: @wheeloffortune/Instagram Viewers speculated about the host's health.

Some fans also questioned changes in Seacrest’s on-screen demeanor, pointing to his voice and body language. “Why does Ryan Seacrest talk all animated and feminine now? He didn’t previously sound or act like this,” one user asked. “oz- doesn’t change your voice or your mannerisms people need to really look at this this is not him hello?!” another speculated, referring to the weight loss drug.

As OK! previously reported, the American Idol and Wheel of Fortune host shared an Instagram video in November 2025 that raised eyebrows for different reasons. In the clip, Seacrest showed himself powering through seated bicep curls while wearing a fitted navy T-shirt and gym shorts, his arms visibly flexed as a trainer counted reps.

"The trick is to wear a t-shirt two sizes too small," he joked in the caption, as followers flooded the comments section with a mix of praise and concern over his transformation.

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram;MEGA Ryan Seacrest admitted he is 'over-exercising.'

According to sources close to the star, his intense fitness routine has become a topic of quiet worry behind the scenes. One insider told OK!: "Ryan is in the gym constantly and genuinely believes that when he hits a pose in the mirror, he looks like Jean Claude Van Damme in his prime.”

"That idea has become a huge motivator, but people around him worry he is pushing himself without listening to his body, especially at his age. If he's not careful, the worry is he could be working himself out into an early grave," the source dished.

Another TV insider suggested Seacrest’s mindset plays a major role in his approach to fitness. "Ryan thrives on discipline and competition, even if the opponent is aging itself. He loves the idea of reinventing himself physically, but there is a fine line between commitment and exhaustion, and some friends fear he is edging toward a dangerous gym and health addiction as he hates growing older so much," they added.

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram Sources said friends worry he may be pushing his body too hard.

A separate source echoed those concerns, adding: "He sees fitness as part of staying relevant and energized. The worry is whether the drive to look invincible could end up doing the opposite."

Seacrest himself addressed his demanding routine during an Entertainment Tonight interview with his younger sister, Meredith, where he acknowledged just how far he’s been taking things. "I'm over-exercising, eating better, over-training," he said. "I'm doing everything I can to feel like I'm not 50."