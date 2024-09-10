Ryan Seacrest Fails to Mention Prior Host Pat Sajak During His 'Wheel of Fortune' Debut

“I am your host, Ryan Seacrest. I still can’t believe my luck of being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you. And of course, my good friend Vanna White,” the TV host, 49, said at the top of the show, which aired on Monday, September 9.

“Thank you for the very warm welcome,” he continued. “Hosting Wheel of Fortune is a dream job. I’ve been a fan of this show since I was a kid watching it in Atlanta with my family. And I know how special it is that ‘Wheel’ has been in your living rooms for the pat 40 years. And I’m just so grateful to be invited in. I also know I’ve got some very big shoes to fill. So, let’s play Wheel of Fortune."