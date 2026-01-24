EXCLUSIVE Gym Freak Ryan Seacrest Sparks Fears He's 'Working Himself Out' Too Hard — In Bid to Look Like Jean Claude Van Damme Source: @ryansecrest /Instragram Ryan Seacrest is reportedly working out too much, leaving his friends and family worried, according to a source. Aaron Tinney Jan. 24 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

OK! can reveal Ryan Seacrest has ignited a fresh wave of concern among fans and friends after showcasing a dramatically muscular physique online – prompting claims his relentless training schedule is pushing his body too far as he chases a big-screen action-hero look. Seacrest, 51, the longtime host of American Idol and Wheel of Fortune, posted an Instagram video in November showing himself grinding through seated bicep curls in a navy T-shirt and gym shorts, his arms visibly bulging as a trainer counted out repetitions. "The trick is to wear a t-shirt two sizes too small," he joked in the caption, as followers flooded the comments with amazement and unease at the transformation. Some viewers celebrated the change. One wrote: "Bro is shredded!"

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest posted a workout video on Instagram.

Another joked: "It's 2025 – Kelly Clarkson is still the nation's sweetheart but Seacrest is now jacked. Love this for the world." Others chimed in with "Guns a blazin'" and "Okay jacked," while celebrity friends piled on encouragement. Karamo Brown wrote: "Get it Ryan!" Carson Kressley added: "Headed to Baby Gap now!" and Michael Bublé joked: "I can't wait to see you in the new Terminator reboot." Behind the applause, however, sources close to Seacrest say the intensity is raising eyebrows. One insider told us: "Ryan is in the gym constantly and genuinely believes that when he hits a pose in the mirror, he looks like Jean Claude Van Damme in his prime.

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest is constantly at the gym, a source said.

"That idea has become a huge motivator, but people around him worry he is pushing himself without listening to his body, especially at his age. If he's not careful, the worry is he could be working himself out into an early grave," the source dished. The concern is not new. Also, last year, fans commented on posts suggesting the broadcaster had lost too much weight. "Ryan I adore you, but… the big BUT…….. You are looking too thin," one wrote in June, while another warned: "Sometimes being too thin can age a person." Those reactions followed months of visible changes as Seacrest trained ahead of turning 51 on Christmas Eve. Seacrest addressed the regime in an interview with his younger sister, Meredith, on Entertainment Tonight, explaining the toll it had taken.

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest reportedly started training ahead of his 51st birthday.

"I'm over-exercising, eating better, over-training," he said. "I'm doing everything I can to feel like I'm not 50." He added his routine includes "lots of muscle recovery, cold plunging and steaming," before joking: "Anything I can do to make myself feel 29 again." Another TV insider said: "Ryan thrives on discipline and competition, even if the opponent is aging itself. He loves the idea of reinventing himself physically, but there is a fine line between commitment and exhaustion, and some friends fear he is edging toward a dangerous gym and health addiction as he hates growing older so much."

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest thrived on discipline and competition, a source said.