Ryan Seacrest Plans To Have NYE Midnight Kiss With 'Confident' Girlfriend Aubrey Paige: 'I'll Get In Trouble If I Don't'
Hosting the annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve celebration won't stop Ryan Seacrest from sharing a special midnight kiss with his girlfriend, 25-year-old model Aubrey Paige.
The famed American Idol host, 47, opened up about his annual end-of-year traditions, noting his plans included entering 2023 with his lovely lady and the millions of other city-goers joining the famed celebration in Times Square.
"She's pretty confident, and she's coming along to watch," Seacrest revealed in an interview with a news outlet, published Monday, December 26.
NOT HAVING IT! RYAN SEACREST SHUTS DOWN INTIMATE QUESTION FROM KELLY RIPA ABOUT GIRLFRIEND AUBREY PAIGE
"It's pretty remarkable to see the ball drop right there underneath it," he said of the famous six-ton geodesic crystal sphere, set to drop down at midnight and mark the entrance into the new year. "But yeah, she'll be there by my side."
While this year's kiss might not be as star-studded as Seacrest's 2014 smooch with Miley Cyrus, locking lips with Paige — whom the media personality has been dating since 2021 — will definitely be more than special.
COSMETIC CONFESSIONS! KELLY RIPA REVEALS IF SHE GETS 'MORE BOTOX' THAN COHOST RYAN SEACREST
"I'll get in trouble if I don't [do it]," Seacrest joked of kissing his girlfriend on live television when the clock strikes midnight.
Although this is the 18th consecutive year hosting the iconic New Year's Eve celebration, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star admitted he still feels he's "trying to prove" himself each and every time he takes to the microphone.
"I feel like the first time I did it, I had to prove myself, and I feel the same way every time I get on the air," Seacrest explained. "But it's become a little easier, and I quite like the elements. If it's raining or snowing or windy, that adds to the excitement of it."
Liza Koshy will once again return to cohost the Times Square celebration, which will feature special performances by Duran Duran, J-Hope, Jax and New Edition — while country singer Jessie James Decker will reveal the New Year's Eve Powerball winner for the fourth year in a row.
Billy Porter will countdown to the new year in central time, live from New Orleans, as DJ D-Nice will countdown to 2023 from Los Angeles alongside star-studded performances from Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre.
Ciara is set to takeover the annual Disneyland aspect of the spectacular show and will even perform some of her hottest singles of the year.
Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Fitz and The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, TXT, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also take to the stage live from Cinderella's Castle.
"It's all the great artists from the year," Seacrest concluded of the highly anticipated evening.