Ryan Seacrest Plans To Have NYE Midnight Kiss With 'Confident' Girlfriend Aubrey Paige: 'I'll Get In Trouble If I Don't'

"She's pretty confident, and she's coming along to watch," Seacrest revealed in an interview with a news outlet, published Monday, December 26.

"It's pretty remarkable to see the ball drop right there underneath it," he said of the famous six-ton geodesic crystal sphere, set to drop down at midnight and mark the entrance into the new year. "But yeah, she'll be there by my side."