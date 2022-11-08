Not Having It! Ryan Seacrest Shuts Down Intimate Question From Kelly Ripa About Girlfriend Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest was put on the spot when Kelly Ripa asked a particularly intimate question about his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige. During the Monday, November 7, broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the American Idol host was telling a story about how he and his 24-year-old partner stayed with his parents over the weekend.
"It's weird not to stay in my parents' house. It's weird not to stay in the bedroom upstairs with the very thin doors," Seacrest explained to Ripa about how they debated on staying at a nearby hotel.
MARRIAGE CONFESSION: KELLY RIPA ADMITS SHE & MARK CONSUELOS 'REALLY WORKED' TO KEEP THEIR RELATIONSHIP INTACT
The daytime diva then piped up to raise her hand and ask a cheeky question, to which a bashful Seacrest warned Ripa, "My mother may be listening."
"If you travel with a companion, does you traveling companion also stay in the bedroom?" she asked as the media mogul squirmed before replying, "These days, yes. But we had to work my mom up to that."
"That was not the way in the early years, in my twenties and thirties," Seacrest clarified just before his mother, Constance, called into the morning show to set the record straight.
TRIBUTES POUR IN AS CELEBRITIES, RYAN REYNOLDS, SETH MEYERS, RYAN SEACREST & MORE SAY GOODBYE TO BETTY WHITE: PHOTOS
"When my adult children come home with their significant others, where should they sleep?" Ripa asked the matriarch, to which she replied, "Well, in separate rooms for sure."
"Clearly someone made a mistake over the weekend and I apologize. Hopefully, I get invited back," the 47-year-old joked.
Despite any weirdness between Seacrest and his parents, his romance with the model, whom he began dating in 2021, is better than ever. As OK! previously reported, the two are "very happy together" but had been keeping their love on the downlow.
“Ryan has met Aubrey’s family,” a source spilled of the couple, who were first spotted together in Memorial Day of last year, adding her loved ones “think he’s a wonderful guy.”