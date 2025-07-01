NEWS Ryan Seacrest Sparks Fan Concern With Recent 'Frail' Appearance: 'Too Thin' Source: MEGA; @ryanseacrest/Instagram Fans are concerned for 'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest, calling him 'too thin' after a social media photo highlighted a noticeably 'frail' appearance.

Fans are concerned for Ryan Seacrest after a social media photo highlighted a noticeably “frail” appearance. The American Idol host, 50, shared a carousel of photos of his life “lately” via Instagram on Monday, June 30, that included candid shots of his everyday life, including moments with his dog, working out and cooking.

Ryan Seacrest Raises Fan Concern With Recent Photos

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram Fans called Ryan Seacrest 'too thin' in recent social media photos.

It was the first photo that had fans talking, as many felt the beloved TV personality appeared noticeably slimmer. In the snap, Seacrest wore a taupe button-down shirt, completing the monochromatic look with expertly tailored pants and a matching tan belt. “He looks frail to me. I hope he’s doing OK!” one of the star's followers wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “Ryan I adore you, but … the big BUT … You are looking too thin. Sometimes being too thin can age a person.”

Social Media Users Called Ryan Seacrest 'Too Thin'

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram Ryan Seacrest shared a carousel of photos documenting his life 'lately.'

“Respect your love for fitness and eating well… But you’re looking pretty gaunt,” a third quipped. While Seacrest has yet to address the backlash, many of his followers were quick to defend him against the criticism. “I just think it’s rude to tell someone they are too skinny. I get told this a lot and I cannot help it with medication I am on,” one fan penned. “Be positive and encouraging, y’all.”

Ryan Seacrest's Fans Came to His Defense

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram Ryan Seacrest has yet to address criticism from fans.

Though plenty of fans came to his defense, one user argued that the public’s concern was justified. “We’re not being rude. It is an observation. He’s posting the photos and all we’re saying is you look a little thinner than you have throughout the years we’ve watched him. Maybe it’s good that it’s coming from people from the outside, because a lot of times the people that are the closest and love you the most feel uncertain to be brutally honest,” they wrote.

Ryan Seacrest's Professional Responsibilities Expanded in 2024

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest took over as host of 'Wheel of Fortune' in 2024.