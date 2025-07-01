Ryan Seacrest Sparks Fan Concern With Recent 'Frail' Appearance: 'Too Thin'
Fans are concerned for Ryan Seacrest after a social media photo highlighted a noticeably “frail” appearance.
The American Idol host, 50, shared a carousel of photos of his life “lately” via Instagram on Monday, June 30, that included candid shots of his everyday life, including moments with his dog, working out and cooking.
Ryan Seacrest Raises Fan Concern With Recent Photos
It was the first photo that had fans talking, as many felt the beloved TV personality appeared noticeably slimmer. In the snap, Seacrest wore a taupe button-down shirt, completing the monochromatic look with expertly tailored pants and a matching tan belt.
“He looks frail to me. I hope he’s doing OK!” one of the star's followers wrote in the comments section.
Meanwhile, another user added, “Ryan I adore you, but … the big BUT … You are looking too thin. Sometimes being too thin can age a person.”
Social Media Users Called Ryan Seacrest 'Too Thin'
“Respect your love for fitness and eating well… But you’re looking pretty gaunt,” a third quipped.
While Seacrest has yet to address the backlash, many of his followers were quick to defend him against the criticism.
“I just think it’s rude to tell someone they are too skinny. I get told this a lot and I cannot help it with medication I am on,” one fan penned. “Be positive and encouraging, y’all.”
Ryan Seacrest's Fans Came to His Defense
Though plenty of fans came to his defense, one user argued that the public’s concern was justified.
“We’re not being rude. It is an observation. He’s posting the photos and all we’re saying is you look a little thinner than you have throughout the years we’ve watched him. Maybe it’s good that it’s coming from people from the outside, because a lot of times the people that are the closest and love you the most feel uncertain to be brutally honest,” they wrote.
Ryan Seacrest's Professional Responsibilities Expanded in 2024
2024 was a major year for the TV personality. While he officially stepped into Pat Sajak’s longtime role as host of Wheel of Fortune in September, it was also confirmed earlier that year that he and his longtime girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, had split in April after three years of dating.
“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” an insider confirmed to a news outlet at the time. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”