NEWS Pat Sajak 'Misses' the Camaraderie' of 'Wheel of Fortune' After Retirement: 'He's Not Finding It Easy' Source: MEGA Pat Sajak said he misses the camaraderie after retiring from 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Pat Sajak is savoring his retirement from Wheel of Fortune, but an insider told a news outlet that the legendary host still grapples with the sudden absence of the show and its close-knit community. Now, he finds solace in living vicariously through his daughter, Maggie Sajak, who works on the series.

Source: @maggiesajak/Instagram Pat Sajak hosted 'Wheel of Fortune' for over 40 years.

"Pat spent his whole career on Wheel of Fortune; he still has so many friends that are working on the show, people he has known for years," the insider revealed. "They are truly like family to him, so having his daughter working there now is a dream come true. He loves talking shop with her and keeping up on all the latest. It's not in a malicious way; he just wants to feel like he's still a part of the team."

Source: MEGA Pat Sajak misses the camaraderie on the game show's set.

While Pat enjoys his new-found free time, including playing golf, he can't shake off the feelings of loss. "Not going in to do the show and having that whole cohort of colleagues and friends that he sees or talks to pretty much daily has left a huge hole in his life," the source added. "He's not finding it easy to adjust to the change. He misses the camaraderie, he misses the star treatment, even the drive to the studio. Sure he can golf every day if he wants, but it doesn't fulfill him the way his job did."

Pat, 78, announced his departure from Wheel of Fortune in June 2023, with his final episode airing in June 2024, marking the end of the game show's 41st season. "It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade," he expressed in his farewell message. "And I've always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game."

Source: @wheeloffortune/YOUTUBE Pat Sajak's Last Show

Pat emphasized the show's role in shaping moments for families, saying, "But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learn their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together, along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

Source: @maggiesajak/Instagram Maggie Sajak is the social media correspondent for 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Maggie, 30, currently serves as the social media correspondent on Wheel of Fortune, which is now hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Despite leaving his hosting duties, Pat agreed to consult behind the scenes for three years after his departure.

Source: @wheeloffortune/YOUTUBE Ryan Seacrest is the new host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' taking over from Pat Sajak.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," said Suzanne Prete, the Executive Vice President of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television. "Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!"