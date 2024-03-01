Ryan Seacrest's Mom Is Pushing for TV Star to Have Kids With Girlfriend Aubrey Paige: Source

"Connie knows that Ryan’s nervous about proposing, but he’s let too many nice girlfriends go. Aubrey’s a wonderful girl, and Connie can tell she’ll be a good mom," a source spilled. "Connie can help plan a proposal, but there’s not much she can do about a grandchild — other than hope for one!"

Seacrest addressed the topic of having children in 2022 when he made it clear he and the model, 26, are "happy in the present moment" and aren't ready to expand their family just yet.

"I don't think about anything else. Why push it? I think having kids at the right time would be great," the American Idol host stated.