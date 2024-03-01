Ryan Seacrest's Mom Is Pushing for TV Star to Have Kids With Girlfriend Aubrey Paige: Source
Ryan Seacrest's mom really wants to be a grandmother.
According to insiders close to the Wheel of Fortune host, 49, his mother, Connie Seacrest, has been nudging him and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, to have a child.
"Connie knows that Ryan’s nervous about proposing, but he’s let too many nice girlfriends go. Aubrey’s a wonderful girl, and Connie can tell she’ll be a good mom," a source spilled. "Connie can help plan a proposal, but there’s not much she can do about a grandchild — other than hope for one!"
Seacrest addressed the topic of having children in 2022 when he made it clear he and the model, 26, are "happy in the present moment" and aren't ready to expand their family just yet.
"I don't think about anything else. Why push it? I think having kids at the right time would be great," the American Idol host stated.
The couple, who began dating in 2021, have been seriously thinking about their future together. "Ryan is increasingly confident he and Aubrey have what it takes for the long term," a separate insider explained when their relationship first began.
"He’s trying not to get too far ahead of himself, it’s still relatively early days after all, but the fact he was willing to go red carpet official was a big step," the source explained.
"At some point in the not to distant future, he wants to settle down and start a family," the insider noted. "He wouldn’t be dating anyone who didn’t have that long term potential."
When Seacrest was still hosting his morning talk show with Kelly Ripa, she gave her stamp of approval. "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'" the blonde beauty joked about finally meeting the radio host's girlfriend.
Ripa then told Seacrest that she liked Paige so much she would "go into seclusion" if he broke up with the young lady. "I am so fond of her," the Hope & Faith alum, 53, added. "We will all keep our same mailing addresses in case there is ever a wedding invitation. Just in case!"
Although the media mogul has continued to maintain a busy schedule, he's made sure to prioritize Paige.
"I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life. I do want to have kids. But I haven't even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it's become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that … I want to be available and present," he explained in a 2021 interview.
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Seacrest about his future with Paige.