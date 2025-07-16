Sabrina Carpenter's Bold Backless Dress Dips Dangerously Low During Italy Getaway: See Photos

Singer Sabrina Carpenter dared to wear a dangerously low, bold backless dress while on an Italian getaway in new racy photos posted on social media.

The “Espresso” hitmaker, 26, dared to wear a dangerously low backless dress during an Italian getaway in new photos posted on Instagram on Monday, July 14.

“newsflash pal,” Carpenter captioned the carousel of photos. In the photo, the songstress stunned in a siren-red halter gown with a dramatically low back that dipped nearly to her butt.

She styled her signature bouncy blonde locks in a loose updo, with soft curls framing her face as she dined out with friends.