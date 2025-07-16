Sabrina Carpenter's Bold Backless Dress Dips Dangerously Low During Italy Getaway: See Photos
Sabrina Carpenter is making a bold statement.
The “Espresso” hitmaker, 26, dared to wear a dangerously low backless dress during an Italian getaway in new photos posted on Instagram on Monday, July 14.
Sabrina Carpenter Stunned in a Dangerously Low Backless Dress
“newsflash pal,” Carpenter captioned the carousel of photos. In the photo, the songstress stunned in a siren-red halter gown with a dramatically low back that dipped nearly to her butt.
She styled her signature bouncy blonde locks in a loose updo, with soft curls framing her face as she dined out with friends.
Sabrina Carpenter Announced Her Seventh Studio Album in June
The photo carousel featured highlights from her overseas travels, including a cheeky pinball machine labeled “Manchild” and a striking shot of her Man’s Best Friend album art projected onto London’s iconic landmark Big Ben.
Carpenter announced her seventh studio album last month, sparking mixed reactions from fans — particularly over the album art, which showed the “Please Please Please” artist on all fours as a man pulled her hair. Many criticized the imagery for reinforcing regressive gender stereotypes and glorifying domestic violence.
Sabrina Carpenter's Album Artwork Faced Major Backlash
“Women face horrific domestic abuse and degradation at the hands of men every single day worldwide, but she wants to profit off of imagery of herself being degraded, comparing herself to a dog,” one X user wrote. “pandering to men will never be feminist, I don’t care if the lyrics say ‘f--- men.’”
Meanwhile, another user argued that Carpenter didn’t have a “personality outside of s--.”
“Girl yes and it is goooooood,” the pop star directly clapped back.
Sabrina Carpenter Addressed the Album Art Controversy
Carpenter continued to respond to the backlash surrounding her sexualized image in an interview with Rolling Stone later that month, telling the outlet she wasn’t going to let it bring her down.
“They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly, you love s--. You’re obsessed with it,” she explained. “[It] wasn’t written from a place of ‘How do I one-up myself?’ or ‘How do I recreate something else?’ Short n’ Sweet [her 2024 album] was this magical gift; it fed me, and it fed a lot of other people in the world. It felt true to me, and it felt authentic to a lot of other people. It’s rare that those line up ever, let alone more than once. It unlocked my brain to know myself more and more.”