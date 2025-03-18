Sabrina Carpenter Debuts New 'Juno' Eiffel Tower Position During Paris Concert: 'Insane for That'

In a now-iconic moment, two male dancers flanked her at the top of the stage as she struck a daring pose.

Rocking a glittering emerald green mini skirt and matching halter crop top, the 25-year-old left the crowd in shock when she bent over, with one dancer positioned behind her while her head landed near the crotch of the other. With their hands clasped above her, they flawlessly recreated the infamous Eiffel Tower position.