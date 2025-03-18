Sabrina Carpenter Debuts New 'Juno' Eiffel Tower Position During Paris Concert: 'Insane for That'
Sabrina Carpenter is up for some “freaky positions!”
The blonde bombshell went viral again after her March 16 Paris show when she pulled off an eyebrow-raising move during her performance of "Juno."
In a now-iconic moment, two male dancers flanked her at the top of the stage as she struck a daring pose.
Rocking a glittering emerald green mini skirt and matching halter crop top, the 25-year-old left the crowd in shock when she bent over, with one dancer positioned behind her while her head landed near the crotch of the other. With their hands clasped above her, they flawlessly recreated the infamous Eiffel Tower position.
This cheeky segment has become a signature part of her Short n’ Sweet tour, where she picks a different suggestive position to act out during every show while singing the steamy track.
The song’s title is a nod to the 2007 teen pregnancy flick of the same name, with a chorus line that playfully teases, “I might let you make me Juno.”
Right before striking the pose, she sings, “You make me wanna make you fall in love / Oh, late at night, I’m thinking ’bout you, ah-ah / Wanna try out some freaky positions? / Have you ever tried this one?”
Naturally, fans lost it.
"SHE'S INSANE FOR THAT," one person commented.
Another playfully referenced her ex Barry Keoghan, writing, "Oh Barry, you fumbled."
"ICONIC," someone else declared, while another simply added, "Oh my god hahahahaha."
“She’s sooo sickening,” a fan raved, while one other person admitted, "Okay, I love her for this."
- Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Ample Assets While Baking Halloween Cookies With Friends: Photos
- Watch: Britney Spears Compliments Her Hair As She Dances Around In Orange Crop Top & Shorts
- Britney Spears Says She's Feeling 'Very Katie Holmes' While Tanning in Pink Bikini After Sharing a Series of New Dance Videos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The “Espresso” hitmaker, who has been wearing revealing outfits during her recent performances, has been known for her understated, low-key aesthetic — especially during her Emails I Can’t Send era.
“That’s why, on the cover of Emails, I’m just in this black slip dress. There’s nothing too complicated about it. My hair’s very natural,” she told Vogue as she appeared on the magazine’s March cover, adding she wanted that period to feel raw and timeless, drawing inspiration from vintage photos of Kate Moss.
But things started shifting once she hit the road.
“I started wearing outfits that felt more like myself. And then it sort of bled into, like, I was writing these songs that felt more and more like my personality,” she said.
By the time she recorded Short n’ Sweet, she was fully embracing a bolder aesthetic.
“Short n’ Sweet is absolutely me,” she declared. “There’s no, like, alter ego. But it’s definitely a more emphasized version of me. It’s interesting because I’m able to dress in this way where you would kind of expect to hear like a voice from the ’60s. But then, when I’m speaking to the audience, I’m just myself.”
“I remember feeling inspired by images of women that felt very strong and hyperfeminine. And then being like: If only she said what she was actually thinking,” she added.
Still, offstage, the "Please Please Please" singer keeps it casual.
“I dress like a little boy for most of the day, if I’m trying to hide,” she said. “They don’t even know it’s me and I’ll be standing right behind them.”