Sabrina Carpenter Hilariously Hits Back at Hater Who Asks If She 'Has a Personality Outside of S--' After Singer Unveils Suggestive Album Cover
Sabrina Carpenter is over people talking "Nonsense" about her.
Last week, a social media user aired out their frustration with the singer's sexual persona after Carpenter unveiled a controversial and suggestive cover for upcoming album, Man's Best Friend.
"Does she have a personality outside of s--?" the person questioned on X, the platform formerly named Twitter.
Sabrina Carpenter Claps Back at Hater
A week later, the blonde beauty, 26, quipped in response, "Girl yes and it is goooooood."
Carpenter's album cover depicted her on all fours with a man standing in front of her, using one of his hands to grab the vocalist's hair.
While some people thought the image was too much, others believe she was trying to convey that exes have treated her as a pet in the past, hence the album title.
The Singer Acknowledges There Are Sexual Aspects to Her Concerts
The Disney Channel alum has received backlash for her sometimes racy onstage persona, as during her Short n' Sweet Tour, she wore lingerie-inspired costumes and acted out a NSFW position with her dancers every show.
She also has hit tunes with sexual lyrics, such as "Bed Chem" and "Juno."
However, Carpenter pointed out in a new interview that she's just catering to her audience.
"It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this,’" she spilled to Rolling Stone. "But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love s--. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on," the Grammy winner continued. "I can’t control that."
Carpenter, who sparked more headlines by recently posing naked on the cover of Rolling Stone, also said she "truly feel[s] like I’ve never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more and scrutinized in every capacity."
"I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about every female artist that is making art right now," the "Espresso" crooner said. "We’re in such a weird time where you would think it’s girl power, and women supporting women, but in reality, the second you see a picture of someone wearing a dress on a carpet, you have to say everything mean about it in the first 30 seconds that you see it."
Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Follow Anyone's Rules
Despite the naysayers, the pop star is determined to always do things her way.
"I’m at that point in my life where I’m like, 'Wait a second, there’s no rules.' If I’m inspired to write and make something new, I would rather do that. Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting three years? It’s all about what feels right," she explained. "I’m learning to listen to that a lot more, instead of what is perceived as the right or wrong move."
"People underestimate how tricky it is to navigate being a young woman, having relationships, and then having a bunch of strangers have opinions on them," Carpenter revealed. "Because surely, all of these people that are commenting, if they had the same microscope on their personal lives, I don’t think they’d be as eloquently spoken as me. I know it’s a tale as old as time. It’s just unfortunate that it’s still a tale."