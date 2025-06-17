Sabrina Carpenter Hilariously Hits Back at Hater Who Asks If She 'Has a Personality Outside of S--' After Singer Unveils Suggestive Album Cover

The Disney Channel alum has received backlash for her sometimes racy onstage persona, as during her Short n' Sweet Tour, she wore lingerie-inspired costumes and acted out a NSFW position with her dancers every show.

She also has hit tunes with sexual lyrics, such as "Bed Chem" and "Juno."

However, Carpenter pointed out in a new interview that she's just catering to her audience.

"It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this,’" she spilled to Rolling Stone. "But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love s--. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show."