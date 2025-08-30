NEWS Sabrina Carpenter Issues Warning to 'Pearl-Clutchers' About Her Bold New Lyrics Source: Mega; CBS Mornings/YouTube Sabrina Carpenter said even conservatives might find joy in her bold lyrics during her 'CBS Mornings' chat. OK! Staff Aug. 30 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Sabrina Carpenter believes her lyrics can elicit laughter from even the most conservative listeners. In a sneak peek from her upcoming interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, shared on Thursday, August 28, the pop star stated that some may hesitate to sing along to her songs due to their bold nature. However, she insists that even "pearl-clutchers" will find something to "chuckle" about in her music.

Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube Sabrina Carpenter told Gayle King that 'pearl-clutchers' might still laugh at her lyrics.

"Correct," Carpenter, 26, responded after King noted that her unapologetic style might make some listeners clutch their pearls. The TV host praised Carpenter's music for its fearless attitude, suggesting that it might be too intense for some.

Initially, Carpenter hesitated, saying, "The album is not for any pearl-clutchers." But then she took a different angle, adding, "I also think that even pearl-clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves."

Source: Mega Sabrina Carpenter said fans may hesitate to sing along to her more intimate lyrics in public.

King pointed out that Carpenter's work could be perceived as "sexual," "powerful" and "vulnerable." Carpenter agreed, explaining that listeners might feel apprehensive about singing certain lyrics in public because they might seem too intimate." "But I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends," Carpenter noted. "And you can go like, 'Oh, we can all sigh of relief like, 'This is just fun.' And that's all it has to be."

Source: Mega Sabrina Carpenter explained that concerts allow fans to let loose and just have fun together.

Carpenter's music career has shown a deliberate shift from her Disney Channel roots. While she began with a more family-friendly image, her recent work demonstrates a bolder, more mature approach. She has confidently explored themes of relationships and self-worth with witty, often-suggestive lyrics, and has embraced a provocative visual aesthetic. "She doesn’t see anything wrong with women enjoying s--," a source was quoted saying in March. "To her, it’s empowering."

Source: Mega Sabrina Carpenter's new album 'Man's Best Friend' released on August 29.