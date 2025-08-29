Sabrina Carpenter's Raunchiest Lyrics From Her New Album 'Man's Best Friend'

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter dropped Man's Best Friend, a 12-track album led by the hit single, "Manchild," on August 29. As soon as the seventh studio album was released on music streaming platforms, fans were treated to some of her most daring and unfiltered lyrics yet. Scroll down to check out the raunchiest lines!

Article continues below advertisement

'Manchild'

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter included bold and risqué lyrics in her new album, 'Man's Best Friend.'

Before the album's release, Carpenter dropped its lead single, "Manchild," which she made in collaboration with Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff. After the epic line, "Did you just say you're finished? / Didn't know we started," the starlet playfully takes down her partner with the lyrics: "Why so s--- if so dumb? / And how survive the Earth so long?" and "Oh, I like my boys playing hard to get / And I like my men all incompetent."

Article continues below advertisement

'Tears'

Source: MEGA 'Man's Best Friend' is her seventh studio album.

Carpenter immediately delivers the NSFW line, "I get wet at the thought of you," on her new album's song "Tears." She vocalizes her partner's qualities throughout the track, particularly in the verse, "A little respect for women can get you very, very far / Remembering how to use your phone gets me oh, so (Oh, so), oh, so hot / Considering I have feelings, I'm like, 'Why are my clothes still on?' (Mm) / Offering to do anything, I'm like (Uh), 'Oh my god.'"

Article continues below advertisement

'My Man on Willpower'

Source: MEGA 'Man's Best Friend' has 12 tracks.

In "My Man on Willpower," Carpenter longs for her partner, who used to be very attentive toward her. After her formerly obsessed boyfriend changed, she shares on the song, "He's busy, he's working, he doesn't have time for me / My s------ pajamas not tempting him in the least / What in the f------up romantic, dark comedy is this nightmare lately?" She ends her yearning with risqué innuendos, belting out, "My man's in touch with his emotions / My man won't touch me with a twenty-foot pole / My man's forgotten his devotion." Carpenter hints at the impending end of a relationship, all while trying to bring back the man who once loved her dearly.

Article continues below advertisement

'Sugar Talking'

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter released the lead single 'Manchild' in June.

Carpenter pleads with her partner to prove his love to her on her song "Sugar Talking." With touching but saddening lyrics, the songstress breathes new life into the heartbreak-themed track, singing: "Put your loving where your mouth is / Your sugar talking isn't working tonight, oh-oh / Put your loving where your mouth is / Yeah, your paragraphs mean s--- to me / It's verbatim what you said last week."

Article continues below advertisement

'We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night'

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter's new album was released on August 29.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Even on the slow track "We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night," Carpenter weaves a sultry story about a tumultuous relationship. She conveys raw emotion as she notes, "We had our s-- and then we made amends, that's right." Dropping more shocking lines, Carpenter sings before the outro, "Gave me his whole heart and I gave him head and then / We almost broke up, we almost broke up."

Article continues below advertisement

'Never Getting Laid'

Source: MEGA 'Man's Best Friend' follows her 2024 album, 'Short n' Sweet.'

Carpenter expresses bitterness while wishing her ex would remain perpetually single on "Never Getting Laid." "Wish you a lifetime full of happiness / And a forever of never getting laid," she sings, later soaring in the lyrics, "Was when we called it quits (Called it quits) / I was so confident (Confident) / 'Til the thought of it hit / That any given night, you could be using your lips / On a girl with big t--- / Boy, I know where you live."

Article continues below advertisement

'When Did You Get Hot?'

Source: MEGA The album cover attracted backlash.

"When Did You Get Hot?" is filled with edgy and unfiltered lyrics, starting with the first verse: "So long, untouched / Bone-dry, not a plant can grow / 'Bout time I get back on the horse to the rodeo." She continues flirting with a man after seeing his transformation, playfully assuming, "I bet your light rod's, like, bigger than Zeus's." The singer then owns the pre-chorus with the steamy lines and moans: "Big riff coming, I need a minute (Ooh) / Wait, I need a minute, mm-mm / Okay, here it comes / Oh-oh-oh."

Article continues below advertisement

'House Tour'

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter later released an alternative cover artwork.

Carpenter may only want a "House Tour," but the suggestive lyrics just leave things up to interpretation! "Do you want the house tour? / I could take you to the first, second, third floor / And I promise none of this is a metaphor / I just want you to come inside / Baby, what's mine is now yours," she lets her voice soar.

Article continues below advertisement

'Goodbye'

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter collaborated with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen on the album.