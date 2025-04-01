Sabrina Carpenter 'Makes Her Own Rules Now' After Trying to 'Please' Everyone as a 'Disney Kid': Source

Sabrina Carpenter is no longer just the adorable Disney kid; she's evolved into a playful pop star with a cheeky attitude that’s impossible to ignore. At her March 14 tour stop in Manchester, England, she showed she won't be pushed around, even when the crowd tried to throw her off her game.

During a hydration break, fans erupted into chants of "chug, chug, chug!" only to boo when she didn’t guzzle every last drop. With a mix of shock and sass, Carpenter raised her middle finger, downed the rest of her drink and cheekily scolded the crowd with a twinkling grin: "Never boo me again!"