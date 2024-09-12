or
Sabrina Carpenter's Dating History: Barry Keoghan, Shawn Mendes and More

sabrina carpenters dating history
Source: MEGA

Here's a look at Sabrina Carpenter's dating history, from Bradley Steven Perry to Barry Keoghan and more.

Sept. 12 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Bradley Steven Perry

bradley steven perry
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter's first known relationship was with her fellow Disney alum Bradley Steven Perry. They dated in 2014 when she was 15 and Perry was 16.

"[It was a] really unique way to ask someone out. [It was] like the pirate movies, like, they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and [he] put a note inside. It was cute," she told J-14, detailing how he asked her on a date for the first time.

However, they called it quits in 2015 after a year of dating.

Griffin Gluck

griffin gluck
Source: MEGA

In 2019, Carpenter sparked dating rumors with Griffin Gluck after their meeting on the set of their Netflix film Tall Girl. The buzz intensified after the "Please Please Please" hitmaker posted a photo of herself and Gluck in matching Halloween costumes.

They also attended the premiere of Big Time Adolescence, but the speculations about their reported relationship died down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshua Bassett

joshua bassett
Source: MEGA

The "Read your Mind" singer sparked dating rumors when she marked several outings with Joshua Bassett, who Olivia Rodrigo dated, in 2020.

Neither of them ever confirmed their relationship, but fans theorized that Rodrigo's "Drivers License" was inspired by the twosome's rumored romance.

On the other hand, the "vampire" singer clarified in an episode of Radio.com Live! that she did not know Carpenter at all, adding, "I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her."

Dylan O'Brien

dylan obrien
Source: MEGA
Sabrina Carpenter

In September 2022, Carpenter was spotted out and about with Dylan O'Brien in New York City. They never addressed the buzz surrounding their rumored relationship.

David Dobrik

david dobrik
Source: MEGA

The "because i liked a boy" songstress, 25, was linked to David Dobrik following their outing at the restaurant TAO Chicago after her Lollapalooza appearance. Two days later, Carpenter herself ended the hearsay by writing on Instagram, "Sry i don’t date lollapaloozas."

Shawn Mendes

shawn mendes
Source: MEGA

Carpenter began hanging out with Shawn Mendes in 2023.

Following the reports, the "Mercy" singer shut down the speculations during his interview with RTL Boulevard.

"We are not dating, but I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. Thank you," said Mendes.

Barry Keoghan

barry keoghan
Source: MEGA

Carpenter moved on with Barry Keoghan after his split from Alyson Sandro, with whom he shares son Brando. They both attended the 2024 Met Gala in May and worked together on her music video for "Please Please Please."

After months of dating, they sparked split rumors following an alleged feud. Sources claimed that while they called it quits, there was still a chance they would get back together. The 31-year-old Irish actor dismissed the breakup claims by gushing over Carpenter's new album, Short n' Sweet, in August.

