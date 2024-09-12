Sabrina Carpenter's Dating History: Barry Keoghan, Shawn Mendes and More

Sabrina Carpenter's first known relationship was with her fellow Disney alum Bradley Steven Perry. They dated in 2014 when she was 15 and Perry was 16.

"[It was a] really unique way to ask someone out. [It was] like the pirate movies, like, they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and [he] put a note inside. It was cute," she told J-14, detailing how he asked her on a date for the first time.

However, they called it quits in 2015 after a year of dating.