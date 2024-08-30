or
Barry Keoghan Debunks Sabrina Carpenter Split Rumors as He Gushes Over Her New Song 'Bed Chem'

Sabrina Carpenter recently released her new album 'Short n' Sweet.'

Aug. 30 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Going strong!

On Thursday, August 29, Barry Keoghan, 31, debunked rumors he and Sabrina Carpenter, 25, have split, as he gushed over her new album Short n’ Sweet on his Instagram Story.

“'BED CHEM' my fave just sayin’ m’darling @sabrinacarpenter,” the actor penned along with reposting the singer’s recent upload, which revealed a bonus song release.

In addition, Keoghan commented on Carpenter’s extended album announcement, in which she penned, “Surprise b---! I wrote ‘Busy Woman’ with Jack and Amy just after I turned in Short n’ Sweet and was so sad I couldn’t include it… it’s one of my favorites so I wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!”

“Let’s feckin go!! 🔥🥵,” the Saltburn star replied.

Keoghan’s support for his lover came after reports claimed the duo had “definitely broken up.”

The insider alleged recent “arguing” between the duo led to the split.

However, they noted at the time, “there’s a chance they will get back together eventually.”

The blonde beauty’s song “Bed Chem” is likely Keoghan’s favorite because it is suspected to be about him.

After the track’s release, fans immediately connected some of the lyrics to when Carpenter and Keoghan first met at Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris in September 2023.

“I was in a sheer dress the day we met,” she sings, adding, “Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?”

Looking at press photos from the Givenchy show, many quickly pointed out how Carpenter wore a see-through black gown while the Ireland native sported a white coat.

While the album supposedly references Keoghan, internet sleuths also speculated many of the songs on Short n’ Sweet refer to a love triangle between Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and his on-off ex Camila Cabello.

The “Espresso” artist and the “Stitches” vocalist were first romantically linked back in early 2023, however, their relationship seemed short-lived, as a few months later, he was seen kissing the Fifth Harmony alum at Coachella.

The trio’s dynamic appeared to be referenced in Carpenter’s songs “Taste” and “Coincidence.”

“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too,” she sings on “Taste.”

Meanwhile, on “Coincidence” she says, “Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side / D-----, she looks kinda like / The girl you outgrew / At least that’s what you said / What a coincidence / Oh, wow, you just broke up again / What a coincidence.”

