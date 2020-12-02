The drama continues. Singer Harry Styles has broken his silence after Candace Owens — a conservative author and commentator — shamed the iconic singer for rocking a high-fashion dress for a Vogue cover shoot last month.

The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner posted a photo of himself — which already garnered close to five million likes in three hours — in a frilly blue suit while eating a banana and looking unbothered. He captioned the photo: “Bring back manly men,” which is what Owens requested after seeing Styles’ killer photoshoot.

The “Golden” singer’s fans took to the comment section to praise the legend for calling out Owens in his Instagram post on Wednesday, December 2. “THE POWER THIS MAN HOLDS,” one fan wrote. “YES PLEASE, IF THEY LOOK LIKE THIS! 😍,” Queer Eye star Tan France commented as another fan wrote, “@realcandaceowens this is what you asked for 😘.”

Well, according to Owens herself, it was exactly what she asked for, indeed! “Thank God you agree 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Harry Styles promoting Candace Owens,” she wrote in one comment on Styles’ post. In a separate comment, she said, “He looks great! He just doesn’t look masculine. 😂😂😂😂”

Fans of the singer were quick to shut her down… again. “Go away 🐍,” one replied. Another shot back, “What are you still here you just got dragged log out and neva log back in there’s no such thing as a ‘manly man’ where [sic] whatever tf u want.”

Styles threw shade at Owens after she took to Twitter to not only insult the One Direction alum but also anyone who does not conform to her vision of what it means to be a man. “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack,” she wrote on November 14, before adding: “Bring back manly men.”

To no one’s surprise, the 27-year-old’s army of fans initially came to defend Styles against Owens’ criticism. “You’re pathetic,” Olivia Wilde responded to the author’s post, as Elijah Wood added: “I think you’ve missed the definition of what a man is. masculinity alone does not make a man.”

Candace Owens fears that our society won’t survive without “strong men” due to Harry Styles wearing a dress. Yet Elton, Freddie, David, and Prince exhibiting several “feminine” fashion pieces for decades has not contributed to a demise of the western society. Wear what you want. pic.twitter.com/hKgIrmUAjO — 🤍🤍🤍 (@magic_POV) November 16, 2020

Jameela Jamil even stepped in to defend Styles, calling the haters “insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic d***heads.” She wrote, “Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be.”

During the Vogue shoot, the Grammy nominee — who made history as the first solo man to be featured on Vogue‘s cover — shared his views on fashion. “I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with.

“What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes,” he explained, “and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.”

He added: “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes.”