Sabrina Carpenter Fans Drool Over Singer's Stunning Photos as She Shows Off Body and Underwear in Lace Dress

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/instagram

Sabrina Carpenter posted several thirst traps while on the European leg of her tour.

By:

March 11 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Sabrina Carpenter is proving blondes do have more fun!

On Tuesday, March 11, the singer posted a few behind-the-scenes photos from the European leg of her sold-out Short n' Sweet Tour.

sabrina carpenter photos body underwear lace dress
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/instagram

Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a black lace dress and matching thigh-high stockings.

Two of the photos in the upload featured the Grammy winner, 25, in a black, long-sleeved see-through dress, which gave a peek at her black underwear. She paired the frock, which had a silver heart decoration covering part of her undergarment, with sheer black thigh-high stockings.

"Said you’re not in my time zone but you wanna be," the vocalist captioned the set, quoting a lyric from her tune "Bed Chem."

sabrina carpenter photos body underwear lace dress
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/instagram

The pop star captioned the post with lyrics from her tune 'Bed Chem.'

Another picture showed the blonde beauty in a sparkly red and black corset top, which she's worn on stage, and in another red hot outfit that consisted of a dress and fishnet stockings.

Carpenter also shared a few shots of herself mid-performance and one cuddled up with a pal.

sabrina carpenter photos
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/instagram

Carpenter is on the European leg of her tour.

Fans raved over the pictures, with one penning in the comments section, "gorgeous gorgeous girl ily."

"Unreal 😍🔥," declared another, while a third individual exclaimed, "oh my god STUNNING."

"I'm drooling," quipped Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran, while Ariana Grande gave the upload a "like."

sabrina carpenter photos
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/instagram

'Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran said she was 'drooling' over the snaps.

The pop star has been having a ball on tour, recently raving over her two performances in London.

"London, the last two nights at the @theo2london felt like such a little British dream. I opened there when I was 18 and it’s been my goal ever since to come back and play my own shows," she gushed in an Instagram post. "Then you not only sold them out but you also made my album number 1 in the UK again while I was there🇬🇧💋 what did I do to deserve ya."

sabrina carpenter photos
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/instagram

The singer won two Grammys at the 2025 awards show.

"Thank you to everyone who came and sang so loud and special thank you to my iconic juno girls salma + baby spice 💞," she added, referring to concert attendees Salma Hayek and Emma Bunton.

While the Girl Meets World alum and actor Barry Keoghan, 32, split late last year, fans thought the brooch he wore to Valentino's Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month was his way of hinting they're back together.

The accessory in question was a heart-shaped pin that was surrounded by diamonds, which mimics one of the costumes Carpenter wears onstage.

However, the stars haven't commented on the speculation.

As OK! reported, the two parted ways in December 2024 after about a year of dating.

"It was frustrating being apart so much, and the long-distance factor really did them in," a source explained at the time. "Sabrina and Barry aren’t opposed to revisiting their relationship later down the road, but as of now: It’s over."

