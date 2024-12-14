Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Split Due to 'Long-Distance': 'It Was Frustrating Being Apart So Much'
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's successful careers may have led to their split.
According to an insider, the former Hollywood power couple called it quits after distance and their busy lifestyles made it hard for them to make time for their relationship.
"It was frustrating being apart so much, and the long-distance factor really did them in," a source claimed. "Sabrina and Barry aren’t opposed to revisiting their relationship later down the road, but as of now: It’s over."
The "Taste" singer, 25, and the Saltburn actor, 32, were first linked in December 2023. However, when Carpenter kicked off her Short n’ Sweet Tour in September and Keoghan's filming schedule ramped up again, things between them soured.
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled about the father-of-one stepping out on his romance with the pop star with influencer Breckie Hill. However, the social media star denied she was ever seen with Keoghan.
“To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry,” Hill said in a video. “I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn.”
In response to the allegations, The Killing of a Sacred Deer star shared a message on social media to shut down the chatter. “I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to,” he penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine," Keoghan wrote.
Carpenter and the Ireland native did not shy away from showing their love for each other while they were together, as the musician had Keoghan star in her "Please, Please, Please" music video earlier this year.
"I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?’ And he was next to me in a chair,” the former Disney Channel star explained in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in October. “And he was so excited about it. And he likes the song, which is great. He’s a fan of the song."
