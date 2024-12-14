Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Split Due to 'Long-Distance': 'It Was Frustrating Being Apart So Much'

In response to the allegations, The Killing of a Sacred Deer star shared a message on social media to shut down the chatter. “I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to,” he penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine," Keoghan wrote.