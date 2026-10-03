Sabrina Carpenter Wears Only Underwear and a Robe in Hot Photo

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Sabrina Carpenter showed off her stuff in her latest Instagram gallery. The "Espresso" songstress, 27, flaunted her physique in just a robe and her underwear in a photo she shared on Friday, October 2.

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Sabrina Carpenter Showed Off Her Physique in a Slew of Cute Snaps

Source: @SABRINACARPENTER/INSTAGRAM Sabrina Carpenter donned a silky robe for her photoshoot.

Carpenter donned a light pink silk robe and blue undergarments as she posed on a chair. In another snapshot, the former Disney Channel star sported a lime green backless dress, white bandana and bronzed makeup.

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Source: @SABRINACARPENTER/INSTAGRAM Sabrina Carpenter looked casual in a simple tee and shorts.

In a different photo, Carpenter kept it casual in light blue shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt. The singer and her iconic blonde tresses were recently featured in a new campaign for haircare brand Redken. Carpenter is at the helm of their “Soft Core” project, which features an array of retro-inspired ads. “Beauty and especially my hair is a big part of my identity,” she said in a statement. “I’ve always dreamed of partnering with a hair brand and waited to find the right partner. It’s been the secret to keeping my hair looking its best and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on together.”

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Sabrina Carpenter Recently Performed With Madonna at the MTV VMAs

Source: MEGA Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter attended the 2026 MTV VMAs on September 27.

Carpenter previously credited Redken’s Shades EQ Gloss for her signature bright golden locks. The “Please Please Please” crooner appeared at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on September 27 where she accepted the Best Collaboration award for the song, “Bring Your Love," alongside Madonna. The pair performed their hit just before taking the stage to receive their silver accolade. But trouble seemed to follow as viewers at home were puzzled when the sound cut out as Carpenter was speaking. Nevertheless, the Queen of Pop, 68, began their joint acceptance speech: "I would like to briefly say how this collaboration came about."

Source: MEGA Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter won the Best Collaboration statuette at the awards show.