Sabrina Carpenter Wears Only Underwear and a Robe in Hot Photo
Oct. 3 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET
Sabrina Carpenter showed off her stuff in her latest Instagram gallery.
The "Espresso" songstress, 27, flaunted her physique in just a robe and her underwear in a photo she shared on Friday, October 2.
Sabrina Carpenter Showed Off Her Physique in a Slew of Cute Snaps
Carpenter donned a light pink silk robe and blue undergarments as she posed on a chair.
In another snapshot, the former Disney Channel star sported a lime green backless dress, white bandana and bronzed makeup.
In a different photo, Carpenter kept it casual in light blue shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt.
The singer and her iconic blonde tresses were recently featured in a new campaign for haircare brand Redken. Carpenter is at the helm of their “Soft Core” project, which features an array of retro-inspired ads.
“Beauty and especially my hair is a big part of my identity,” she said in a statement. “I’ve always dreamed of partnering with a hair brand and waited to find the right partner. It’s been the secret to keeping my hair looking its best and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on together.”
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Sabrina Carpenter Recently Performed With Madonna at the MTV VMAs
Carpenter previously credited Redken’s Shades EQ Gloss for her signature bright golden locks.
The “Please Please Please” crooner appeared at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on September 27 where she accepted the Best Collaboration award for the song, “Bring Your Love," alongside Madonna.
The pair performed their hit just before taking the stage to receive their silver accolade. But trouble seemed to follow as viewers at home were puzzled when the sound cut out as Carpenter was speaking.
Nevertheless, the Queen of Pop, 68, began their joint acceptance speech: "I would like to briefly say how this collaboration came about."
"Everybody who knows me knows how impatient I am. And when five days passed and I still didn't get connected with Sabrina, and didn't hear back from her about whether she wanted to do a song with me..." she continued.
The crowd then booed at the confession, which prompted giggles from Carpenter. "Five days," Madonna said. "So I DM'd her."
"This is a true story," the music icon went on. "She answered me back, and I don't know, within weeks, we were in the studio together. It was fabulous."
"My team is s------- themselves backstage," the Girl Meets World actress then joked. "My team replies, just so everybody knows. They do respond to people, but I respond faster. So a direct line to me is always the best way to get in contact."