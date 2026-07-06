Stunning Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Sultry Black Dress She Wore to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Glamorous Wedding: Photos

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Sabrina Carpenter showed off a jaw-dropping black lace dress she seemingly wore to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden over the weekend. The new snaps, posted on Monday, July 6, pictured Carpenter in a ruffled, mermaid-style frock adorned with a pink rose. The 27-year-old's blonde hair was down and blown out with her signature blonde bangs curling inward. The photo dump required no caption but garnered a swarm of comments.

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'Is This Perhaps the Perfect Wedding Guest Dress We’re Seeing?'

Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram Sabrina Carpenter posed with Jared Ellner and Owen Thiele.

"Never seen a Sabrina dump that wasn’t iconic," one person wrote. "Is this perhaps the perfect wedding guest dress we’re seeing?" another speculated. "Obsessed with that black dress omg," a third added. DeuxMoi appeared to capture Carpenter on her way to the star-studded affair in the back of a black car with a matching veil over her head as she chatted with influencer and actor Owen Thiele, who was in one of the bride's music videos. In her Instagram post, which featured more than a dozen photos, Carpenter posed with Thiele and her stylist, Jared Ellner, in the same jaw-dropping black dress. She even shared pictures of herself in the car on the way to an event while spilling out of the floor-length gown.

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Swift and Carpenter struck up a friendship after appearing together at a 2022 MTV VMAs after-party. Carpenter previously divulged that Swift was an inspiration of hers as an artist. "Taylor Swift posted something when she released her new album in the description of when it dropped and saying like, ‘I usually would overthink the songs that I’m going to put out and release. And I just feel like nothing is certain right now and so it just felt right and I wanted to do it,'" Carpenter told Apple Music in 2020. “And that put me in such a good, warm-hearted place where then I could listen to all these songs that I’ve been making with such a fresh perspective of like, ‘You know what, this is how I feel right now in musical form,'" she added.

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Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift have been publicly close friends for several years.

In 2023, Swift enlisted Carpenter to join her on the Eras Tour, opening up shows in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. Swift later featured the Disney Channel alum on the titular track of her The Life of a Showgirl album in 2025. The "Manchild" singer referred to Swift as one of her "best friends" during her cover interview for Variety in 2024. "She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend,” Carpenter said. “It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to — to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet.”

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