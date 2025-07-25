Sacha Baron Cohen Unveils Jaw-Dropping Physique Post-Divorce: 'This Is Not AI!'

Sacha Baron Cohen stunned fans with his incredible physique in the August issue of Men’s Fitness UK.

The 53-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Borat and the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart, flaunted his sculpted abs while lifting weights in an eye-catching cover shoot.

In a sneak peek shared on Instagram, Cohen's ripped transformation takes center stage. The photo series showcases him doing pull-ups and flexing his impressive muscles in the gym, all in preparation for his latest role as the supervillain Mephisto.