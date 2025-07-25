Sacha Baron Cohen Unveils Jaw-Dropping Physique Post-Divorce: 'This Is Not AI!'
Sacha Baron Cohen stunned fans with his incredible physique in the August issue of Men’s Fitness UK.
The 53-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Borat and the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart, flaunted his sculpted abs while lifting weights in an eye-catching cover shoot.
In a sneak peek shared on Instagram, Cohen's ripped transformation takes center stage. The photo series showcases him doing pull-ups and flexing his impressive muscles in the gym, all in preparation for his latest role as the supervillain Mephisto.
The magazine teased an interview in which Cohen opens up about his remarkable journey to fitness. He shared his transformation story, declaring, "This is not AI, I really am egotistical enough to do this," on his Instagram Stories.
Cohen added, "Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers. I did all three," humorously addressing his new fitness commitment. He even joked about "hard launching [his] mid-life crisis," introducing his "new character: Middle aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes."
Before this jaw-dropping reveal, Cohen described himself as "having the core strength of an arthritic jellyfish," according to a preview of his interview. Realizing the need for change, he sought advice from actor Matthew McConaughey about a solid trainer.
Alfonso "The Angry Trainer" Moretti, who took on the challenge, recalled their first Zoom meeting when he made Cohen strip down to his underwear. "He looked like a ruler, straight up and down," Moretti said, but quickly recognized that "an athlete was hiding."
With Moretti's guidance, Cohen adopted a low-sugar, high-fiber diet and an intense workout routine that included 100 push-ups a day. He expressed gratitude to his trainer on Instagram, saying, "Thank you for doing the unthinkable — putting up with [me] for 25 mins a day."
This impressive fitness journey comes just weeks after Cohen and Confessions of a Shopaholic star Isla Fisher finalized their divorce after nearly 14 years of marriage. The former couple released a joint statement, expressing pride in their shared achievements and commitment to co-parenting their three children. They requested privacy for their family during this transition.
Fisher did a little dig that was apparently aimed at Cohen days following the news, posting a batch of quote cards on her Instagram Stories such as: "Man Was Found to Be Missing 90% of His Brain But Was Still Living a Normal Life" and a cryptic note about why some women are against marriage these days.