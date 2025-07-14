Isla Fisher Jokes About 'Narrowly Avoiding' Ex-Husband Sacha Baron Cohen at Wimbledon 1 Month After Finalizing Divorce
Isla Fisher proved she and ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen are still on great terms post-divorce.
On Sunday, July 13, the actress, 49, and her former spouse, 53, attended Wimbledon separately, something another news outlet posted a headline about that claimed the exes "narrowly avoided" each other at the game.
Isla Fisher Jokes About Not Running Into Ex Sacha Baron Cohen
Fisher — who took some photos at the event with Lily Collins — found the story comical, as she posted a screenshot on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Hang on? Who's watching the kids? @sachabaroncohen."
The two now co-parent their children after separating at the end of 2023, though they didn't announce their split until the following year. The divorce was finalized in June 2025.
"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," they shared in a joint Instagram upload. "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."
"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children," they added. "We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."
Did Rebel Wilson Play a Part in the Divorce?
After they revealed they were parting ways, rumors swirled they broke up due to Cohen's The Brothers Grimsby costar Rebel Wilson accusing him of sexually harassing her on set, but an insider insisted the scandal had "nothing to do" with the divorce.
"They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention," a source told a news outlet. "They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family."
As OK! reported, Wilson, 45, made the claims in her memoir, where she called the Borat star an "a------" for making lewd comments to her and trying to make changes in sexual scenes. He denied the allegations.
Isla Fisher Is Moving Forward
Earlier this year, Fisher revealed she's excited to start working more now that she's a single lady.
"I definitely am trying to focus more on myself professionally, something that was always on the back-burner," the red-headed beauty spilled in an interview. "I think because of the challenges that I've gone through in the last two years, I don't see that it will change much."
"Obviously my kids are always going to come first — every parent feels that way — but it is nice to go back to work and feel of value or be able to contribute at least to the arts in a way that's meaningful to me," she shared.