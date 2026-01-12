Did Eleven Survive? Sadie Sink Weighs in on Millie Bobby Brown's Character in 'Stranger Things' Finale Mystery

Article continues below advertisement

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Stranger Things finale. Fans are buzzing over the fate of Eleven in the Stranger Things finale, and Sadie Sink has a controversial take on the matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sadie Sink discussed Eleven’s fate on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 5, Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, addressed the burning question of whether Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) survived her harrowing sacrifice to destroy the Upside Down.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YouTube Sadie Sink suggested Eleven did not survive in the finale.

Article continues below advertisement

“What do I think? I think she’s dead, I don't know," Sink confessed, sparking an audible reaction from the audience. “Is that a hot take or something?” Host Jimmy Fallon agreed with her perspective, saying, "I think she is, too."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: fallontonight/YouTube

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In the final moments of the episode, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) tells Max, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Will (Noah Schnapp) that he believes Eleven actually survived. However, Sink interprets Mike’s belief as a way to cope with the loss.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think Mike’s story is just one last story,” she explained. “And then they say goodbye to childhood, but that’s just one final tale, and that’s it." Sink stands firm in her belief that Eleven did not make it, adding, “I think it's stronger. That’s my interpretation. I’m sorry.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gaten Matarazzo suggested leaving the ending open for fans to interpret.

Article continues below advertisement

Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, holds a different view. He considers the division among fans as “perfect,” emphasizing the importance of the debate. “There should be discourse,” he stated. “The audience can kind of leave it up to interpretation for them.” He also noted that the characters themselves may not have a consensus on Eleven's fate. “I don’t know if there is [an agreement] among the group as to whether or not they agree,” he said. “I think I would rather leave Dustin’s mindset on that more personal and up to people's interpretation.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YouTube 'Stranger Things' aired its final episode on December 31, 2025.