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Sally Field Defends Canada as Hollywood Navigates U.S. Trade War

Photo of Sally Field.
Source: MEGA

Sally Field praised Canada after winning an Emmy.

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Sept. 19 2026, Published 8:50 a.m. ET

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Sally Field turned her latest Emmy victory into a plea for Hollywood — and the United States — to hold on to its friendship with Canada.

After winning the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures, Field spoke backstage about making the film adaptation in Canada as trade tensions complicate a long-standing production relationship between the neighboring countries.

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Field Makes a Case for Canada

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Image of Sally Field highlighted Vancouver’s role as a major filming destination for Hollywood productions.
Source: MEGA

Sally Field highlighted Vancouver’s role as a major filming destination for Hollywood productions.

“This film was about things that matter to me greatly about friendship, family, and home,” Field said, before praising “our neighbors, magnificent Canada” and the welcome she received there.

“Fight for it. Stand up for it. Don’t give it away. Resist,” she added.

Applause after Field mentioned Vancouver, where one of her sons lives, encouraged her to continue.

“Yes, let’s hear it for Vancouver. It’s a filming city, and honestly, guys, let’s keep our friendships. Let’s keep our neighbors close,” Field said.

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Image of The actress urged Americans to maintain their longstanding friendship with Canada.
Source: MEGA

The actress urged Americans to maintain their longstanding friendship with Canada.

Her remarks arrived as relations between the United States and Canada remain strained by President Donald Trump’s tariff war. They also touched a familiar Hollywood pressure point: American productions have long moved work to Vancouver and other international locations.

Trump recently supported a federal film tax incentive for the first time, potentially clearing a path for bipartisan legislation intended to encourage more domestic production.

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Canada Looks Beyond Hollywood

Image of Canada pursued new international co-production partnerships amid strained U.S. relations.
Source: UNSPLASH

Canada pursued new international co-production partnerships amid strained U.S. relations.

Amid the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller said his country’s audiovisual industry is pursuing international partnerships as negotiations with the United States remain stalled.

“Canada is moving fast. We need to move faster, strengthening our economy at home and diversifying our relationships,” Miller told the Access Canada Summit in Toronto, powered by The Hollywood Reporter. “And our Canadian audiovisual sector is key to that strategy.”

Canada has signed new or updated co-production agreements with the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and Spain, following a modernized treaty with Korea in April 2026.

“When we work together and bring together a pool of financial incentives that allow your crews, your teams to work together, whether that’s in the U.K. or here, or a combination of both, that makes us all stronger off,” Miller said.

New Funding Enters the Picture

Image of Canadian officials announced new funding and agreements to strengthen the audiovisual sector.
Source: UNSPLASH

Canadian officials announced new funding and agreements to strengthen the audiovisual sector.

Ottawa has offered approximately $600 million in new production funding to Canadian producers after abandoning plans to make American media companies finance the sector.

In early June, the government also dropped a proposal to triple a tax on foreign streamers, most of them American, while seeking better terms in cross-border trade negotiations.

With audiovisual content now caught in the stalled North American trade talks, Canada is looking farther afield for financing and creative partners.

“In a crisis,” Miller said, “fortune favors the bold.”

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