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Sally Field Shouts Out 'Our Neighbor' Canada After Donald Trump's Lake Ontario Name Change Sparked Controversy

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Source: MEGA

Sally Field praised Canada during her Emmy speech amid Donald Trump's Lake Ontario name change issue.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

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Sally Field made sure to give Canada some love while accepting her latest Emmy.

On Monday, September 14, the 79-year-old actress won the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures, a film that was made in Canada.

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image of Sally Field won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
Source: MEGA

Sally Field won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

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During her acceptance speech, Field appeared to take a shot at Donald Trump and his economic tensions with the country as she thanked the people involved in the production.

“And it’s Canada. Blessed Canada, our neighbors, our friends,” she said on stage.

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Field Celebrates Her Emmy Win

image of Sally Field thanked Canada during her acceptance speech.
Source: MEGA

Sally Field thanked Canada during her acceptance speech.

Field also opened up about how much the movie meant to her as she accepted the award.

“Wow, wow. This is not supposed to happen. I love this project from page one. I have been so grateful and proud to be part of this community," she gushed.

The actress then spoke about the importance of creative expression and the role artists have in sharing their perspectives.

“With art, our voices matter. We can’t let those voices be silenced or compromised or merged,” she added.

Her comments come as tensions between the United States and Canada continue to make headlines.

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Trump’s Lake Ontario Name Change Sparks Backlash

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image of Donald Trump ordered Lake Ontario renamed ‘Lake America’ in U.S. systems.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump ordered Lake Ontario renamed ‘Lake America’ in U.S. systems.

As OK! previously reported, Trump signed an executive order in August to officially rename Lake Ontario to "Lake America" within U.S. federal databases and mapping systems after trade talks between the United States and Canada collapsed.

The move came as the U.S. imposed a 50 percent tariff on various Canadian goods, leading Canada to plan retaliatory counter-tariffs.

Canadian leaders, including Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, pushed back on the change. They maintained that the body of water remains Lake Ontario "now and always."

Ontario even put up a giant sign to reinforce the province's position.

“It’s Lake Ontario to Canadians and the rest of the world. Now and forever,” Ford wrote on X.

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Tech Companies Take Different Approaches

image of Doug Ford said the lake will remain Lake Ontario ‘now and always.’
Source: MEGA

Doug Ford said the lake will remain Lake Ontario ‘now and always.’

The debate also reached major technology platforms. Google and Apple Maps updated the label to "Lake America" for users inside the United States, while people in Canada and other regions continued to see Lake Ontario.

The decision raised questions about whether digital maps should reflect political changes or stick to geographic conventions.

“A map’s job is accuracy, not opinion,” said Jason Mudd, CEO of Axia Public Relations. “The moment a naming update looks like Apple took a political side, the tool stops feeling neutral, and neutrality is the entire product.”

Mudd also explained how regional differences can affect names displayed on mapping services.

“Apple Maps already updates names when governments and geographic authorities change them, the same way a country’s name is spelled and sounds different depending on which region views the map,” Mudd stated. “That’s accuracy, not politics.”

Rex Huppke Showed Support for Canada

The dispute has also drawn commentary from American journalists, including Rex Huppke.

Huppke criticized Trump over the growing trade dispute with Canada and pointed to the country's response as a notable contrast to the reaction in the United States.

"At the risk of sounding unpatriotic, I'm rooting for our neighbors to the north," Huppke wrote in his September 8 column for USA Today.

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