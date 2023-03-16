Sally Field's Private Pain: How Fame Almost Destroyed Her

Sally Field has been America’s sweetheart since she surfed into our living rooms as TV’s Gidget in 1965! But behind her spunky smile, the Oscar winner has dealt with more than her share of despair — as a daughter of an abusive stepfather and a twice-divorced single mom whose heart was tragically shattered by her one true love, Burt Reynolds .

She’s suffered through crushing depression that required intensive therapy when the fame that should have made her deliriously happy nearly destroyed her! “Sally is as warm and sweet as she appears, and there isn’t a person in Hollywood who has a bad word to say about her,” said a friend of the 76-year-old star. “But sadly, her personal life hasn’t struck gold like her acting career did.”

Los Angeles-born Field had her world torn apart at age 4 when her parents split up. Field's actress mom, Margaret, divorced dad Richard in 1950 and took up with Jock Mahoney, a handsome Hollywood stuntman and actor, who she married in 1952. “He was a terrorizing person,” Field said of her stepfather. “He could be incredibly tyrannical ... the most damaging part of him is that he loved to humiliate.” Once, in a fit of temper, Mahoney threw Field across the yard! “There was always the threat of violence in the air,” she revealed. “I never felt safe.”

She had her first brush with success as Gidget, which she said was “pure bliss," but then The Flying Nun came along, which she later confessed she HATED.