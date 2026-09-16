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Sally Field Recalls Shopping at Walmart With Dolly Parton and Their 'Steel Magnolias' Costars: 'Can You Imagine?'

Split photo of Sally Field and Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Sally Field remembered shopping at Walmart with Dolly Parton and their 'Steel Magnolias' costars.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 6:20 a.m. ET

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remembers the special friendship she shared with Dolly Parton and their Walmart shopping trips.

“She was a friend. I admired her. I loved working with her. I never stopped loving her,” she told Fox News Digital.

Following the 78th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14, Field opened up about her longtime bond with the late country music icon, who died on August 25 at age 80.

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Sally Field Remembered Her Friendship With Dolly Parton

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Image of Sally Field said she and Dolly Parton struggled to stay in touch.
Source: MEGA

Sally Field said she and Dolly Parton struggled to stay in touch.

The actress starred alongside Parton in the beloved 1989 film Steel Magnolias, which also featured Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis.

“There were moments where we tried to reach each other, but you know, this is a weird world I live in, this acting world where you do films, and you're so bonded with this group of people, it's like being in battle together,” Field explained.

She then recalled one particularly fun part of their time together.

“It's like being in battle of the bulge together, and you save each other's lives, and you've got each other's backs, and you spend 24/7 with each other, and we would go shopping together, all of us, and go to Walmart together,” she said.

“Can you imagine all of us coming into Walmart? And it never leaves your soul,” the Gidget star added.

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Field Paid Tribute to Parton at the 2026 Emmys

Image of Sally Field said she 'never stopped loving' Dolly Parton.
Source: MEGA

Sally Field said she 'never stopped loving' Dolly Parton.

The Oscar winner said distance ultimately made it difficult for her and the "Jolene" singer to spend time together after the film.

“Dolly and I live so far apart we can never make it ends meet, we could never find a way, but I never stopped feeling that way about her and the times we did reach out I think she felt that way about me,” Field said, adding, “I loved her.”

The longtime actress also paid tribute to Parton during the Emmy Awards.

“If there are truly angels on earth, then we just lost one: Dolly Parton,” she said.

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Image of Dolly Parton died on August 25 at age 80.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton died on August 25 at age 80.

Field recalled being fortunate enough to work with Parton and said she “never stopped loving her,” calling the country star “genuine and humble, supportive and blisteringly funny.”

“I adored her from Day One; how could you not?” she continued.

Image of Sally Field admitted admitted that she didn't fully understand Dolly Parton's impact when they first met.
Source: MEGA

Sally Field admitted admitted that she didn't fully understand Dolly Parton's impact when they first met.

The 79-year-old also admitted that she didn't fully understand the music icon's impact when they first met.

“I couldn't see then what a real giant Dolly was — not just as an artist, but as a human,” she revealed.

“G-- bless you, Dolly Parton, my friend,” she said, before adding, “I am not the only one on earth that will love you forever and ever.”

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