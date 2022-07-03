On June 9, Britney Spears got her happily ever after when she and Sam Asghari tied the knot.

"We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was," the personal trainer gushed. "And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."

Needless to say, the 40-year-old singer had to kiss plenty of toads before she found her Prince Charming — relive her old romances by scrolling down!