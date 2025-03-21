Sam Rockwell Hijacks 'The White Lotus' With One of TV's Wildest Monologues

In a twist no one saw coming, The White Lotus fans are buzzing over an unexpected cameo by Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell! The actress Leslie Bibb’s real-life partner made quite the impression in Season 3, and it’s safe to say his appearance left viewers flabbergasted.

Rockwell debuted as Frank in episode 5, and boy, did he deliver! The plot took a thrilling turn when Walton Goggins’ character, Rick, jetted off to Bangkok from the lavish White Lotus beach resort, aiming to confront the owner he believes is tied to his father’s mysterious death.

In a gripping hotel lobby rendezvous, Frank and Rick caught up over drinks. But don’t be fooled — Frank opted for chamomile tea and unveiled a shocking truth: he’s been 10 months sober after a wild past with partying and newfound faith.