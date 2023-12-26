Sami Sheen's Transformation: See Her Before and After Plastic Surgery Gallery in 16 Clicks

Aside from the changes in her wardrobe, Sheen became a pro at wearing makeup since joining OnlyFans in June. In her August update, she wowed her followers with a black lace outfit that put a spotlight on her porcelain skin more.

According to sources, people who called her names caused a lot of drama at home.

"Denise [Richards] knows her daughter is not a s-- worker. She's just saying outrageous things," an insider told People. "She doesn't even show any skin on OnlyFans. Sami has 4,000 followers. So she's making $80,000 a month doing almost nothing and barely showing anything. She's just teasing the audience."