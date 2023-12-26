OK Magazine
Sami Sheen's Transformation: See Her Before and After Plastic Surgery Gallery in 16 Clicks

sami sheen before and after plastic surgery
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM
By:

Dec. 26 2023, Published 6:35 a.m. ET

Natural Beauty

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

In November 2018, Sami Sheen uploaded a photo of herself wearing a black tank top despite the snowy environment. She let out her tongue to pose for the camera as she tried to catch a snowflake during the outing.

Sami Sheen Rocked Glittery Makeup

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

Sheen stunned her followers when she dropped a selfie in April 2021. Far from her current fashion choices, she wore a cap and tied her blonde locks to have a two-ponytail hairstyle.

Rocking Out

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

The OnlyFans model tied her hair up while also showing a rock and roll hand sign to the camera.

Flaunting What She's Got

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

Sheen rocked her pink bikini and short hair while enjoying the sun and sea breeze on vacation in August 2020.

Sami Sheen Transformed Into a Dangerous Woman

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

The 19-year-old internet personality unleashed her inner Ariana Grande vibes by donning a headpiece and costume similar to what the "7 Rings" singer wore for the cover of her Dangerous Woman album.

She Went Almost Makeup-Free at the Beach

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

In January 2021, Sheen dropped by a beach and posed for a photo while enjoying the sunset.

Sami Sheen Perfectly Debuted a New Hair Color

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

Sheen was pretty in pink when she colored her hair pink in December 2021. She gave her followers a sneak peek of her new look with two snaps on Instagram, writing, "she's back :)))."

Bathing Suit Babe

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

Sheen set pulses rising through a poolside picture of herself. She wore a black bikini that complemented her visible arm tattoos. She has several inks, including a pair of wings, a rainbow, a disco ball and a bear holding a flower.

Sami Sheen Became a Hot Disney Princess

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

In a July 2022 update, Sheen delivered Fourth of July greetings to her followers with snaps showing herself in a light blue bikini.

Her Transformation Became More Visible

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

Aside from the changes in her wardrobe, Sheen became a pro at wearing makeup since joining OnlyFans in June. In her August update, she wowed her followers with a black lace outfit that put a spotlight on her porcelain skin more.

According to sources, people who called her names caused a lot of drama at home.

"Denise [Richards] knows her daughter is not a s-- worker. She's just saying outrageous things," an insider told People. "She doesn't even show any skin on OnlyFans. Sami has 4,000 followers. So she's making $80,000 a month doing almost nothing and barely showing anything. She's just teasing the audience."

Sami Sheen Flaunted Her Sunkissed Skin

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

Sheen transformed even more over the past few months. While she does not receive pure support from everyone, she clarified she is a model and not a p--- star.

"I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having s--," she said on TikTok. "I don't do that, but I also don't have no judgement toward the people (who) do."

She Went Out for a Car Ride

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

In January, Sheen cozied up while enjoying a car ride with a pal.

Who's The Fairest?

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

Sheen captured a mirror selfie to show her blooming beauty while in Malibu, Calif.

She Gifted Her Fans With More Photosets

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

In September, Sheen quizzed her followers and asked them to guess her favorite color. In her photoset, the young beauty donned a light pink top as she rocked her messy hair.

Sami Sheen Went to Malibu

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

Before undergoing plastic surgery, Sheen spent more time in Malibu, Calif., and took her fans with her by sharing her selfies.

Sami Sheen Got Her New Figure

sami sheen
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM

After undergoing plastic surgery, Sheen showed off her new physique while donning a cropped tank top and low-rise jeans during a date night with a friend. In one of the snaps, she posed in front of a mirror in a grocery and displayed her enhanced chest following an augmentation.

