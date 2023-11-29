Sami Sheen Shows Off Her Curves in 1-Year Anniversary Post With Her Boyfriend
Sami Sheen shared a throwback post in honor of her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend.
On Tuesday, November 28, the OnlyFans creator uploaded photos of herself and her beau from their vacation to Hawaii this summer.
The 19-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards hugged and kissed her lover while wearing a revealing multi-colored bikini top and a thong bathing suit bottom.
"Cheers to 1-year of being in love with my best friend 🥂❤️👩🏼❤️💋👨🏼," she wrote.
The post comes just over one week after Sami told the world she was undergoing plastic surgery.
On November 15, the blonde beauty posted an Instagram Story of herself in a hospital gown and surgical cap along with the caption, "Guess who got a new rack today."
The star took to Snapchat to document her post-op experience, including one photo where she held up a peace sign with an IV attached.
"This s--- felt like I drank a whole bottle of white wine it was heavenly," she wrote about the medication she received.
She then shared a close-up of her legs in a wheelchair as she informed her followers she was “done” with the procedure. However, Sami’s excitement seemed to wear off, as at 2 a.m., she told subscribers she was in pain.
"This is so uncomfy holy h--- feels like the implants are in my armpits and the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight," she wrote along with a selfie. "I also have to do this stretch every hour that I'm awake it is not fun. Idk how to explain it but I just feel like the implants are gonna rip off of me."
While the surgery aftermath was hard, Sami admitted in September that the most difficult part about getting implants was that she had to first quit vaping.
“I have been vaping for 5 years now. I've been addicted to nicotine for five f------ years. I don't want to quit. Like realistically I do want to quit because I know I'm going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it but I just don't want to deal with it and I've just been putting it off,” she began.
“I'm getting a b--- job in two months and I have to be nicotine free for a month before,” Sami explained.
"I'm already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this m-----------," she said of her vape pen. "I think me getting my b---- done is honestly going to save my life because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that."
"I'm so scared, and I don't know how I'm going to live without this thing. It's really sad. My whole life revolves around it," she stated. "I’ve depended on it for so long. My peak growing stages in life have been dependent on nicotine, which is really f------ bad."