Sami Sheen May Delay Getting Her B---- Implants Removed So She Can Be Pamela Anderson for Halloween: 'I Finally Have the Blonde Hair and Big T--- Combo'

"I'm all for putting your health first, but maybe I should wait until after Halloween to get my knockers removed because I've always wanted to dress up as Pamela Anderson," the OnlyFans star confessed in a June 30 video. "And now I finally have the blonde hair and big t--- combo. And I've never been able to dress up like her before."

"So is it actually insane to wait to get them removed just so I could be her for Halloween?" she asked her fans.

"I don't know you guys, I don't want to get rid of them!" she whined while making an upset face.