Sami Sheen May Delay Getting Her B---- Implants Removed So She Can Be Pamela Anderson for Halloween: 'I Finally Have the Blonde Hair and Big T--- Combo'

Sami Sheen has always wanted to dress up as Pamela Anderson for Halloween.

July 10 2025, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Last month, Sami Sheen revealed she's reluctantly having her b----- implants removed two years after her surgery since they've been taking a toll on her health and causing a variety of symptoms.

However, the 21-year-old confessed in a recent TikTok that she may delay the procedure for a crazy reason.

Why Sami Sheen May Delay Getting Her Implants Removed

Sami Sheen might delay her explant surgery so she can dress up as Pamela Anderson for Halloween.

"I'm all for putting your health first, but maybe I should wait until after Halloween to get my knockers removed because I've always wanted to dress up as Pamela Anderson," the OnlyFans star confessed in a June 30 video. "And now I finally have the blonde hair and big t--- combo. And I've never been able to dress up like her before."

"So is it actually insane to wait to get them removed just so I could be her for Halloween?" she asked her fans.

"I don't know you guys, I don't want to get rid of them!" she whined while making an upset face.

Fans gave their opinions on the debate in the comments section, with most people encouraging Sheen to put her health first.

"Do a photoshoot now! Def not worth being sick until that long," said one admirer, while a second penned in agreement, "Orrr… just take the Halloween pics before the surgery & wait till hween to post. 🙂‍↕️."

"It’s only insane if you feel like health is RLLY bad, if you think it’s fine then schedule it for like right after Halloween😭😭," another individual said of delaying the surgery.

"It is a huge decision and if you are even sort of unsure, wait!!!" said someone else, while one person confessed, "This is so valid I'd wait."

The OnlyFans star loved that she finally has 'the blonde hair and big t--- combo' like Pamela Anderson.

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things alum explained in June that she's "been experiencing health issues for nearly 2 years now with the weirdest symptoms."

She eventually found out she had "b----- implant illness."

"Idk how i haven’t figured this out sooner but i’m so happy i finally have an answer," she told her social media followers. "I’m hoping to get them removed asap so i can start feeling better."

Inside Sami Sheen's 'B----- Implant Illness'

Sheen has been experiencing things like fatigue, memory loss and acne from her implants.

"It’s definitely gonna be hard going back to this size. Not only physically, but mentally," the reality star added, sharing an old photo of her body pre-surgery. "I don’t want to at all but i know i’ll feel so much better once they are out. so i guess it’s worth it. I posted about this on my tiktok but figured i would talk about it on here in case anyone else is experiencing the same thing. This is your sign to always put your health first!!!"

Sheen's symptoms included "chronic fatigue, sensitivity to temperature, allergic to almost everything, hair loss, acne, headaches, memory loss [and] brain fog."

