Denise Richards' Spinoff Show Canceled After Shocking Divorce Reveal

Photo of Denise Richards, her children and Aaron Phypers
Source: Bravo

Denise Richards' spinoff show was reportedly canceled after her divorce was uncovered.

By:

July 9 2025, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

After Denise Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce in early July, she received more bad news: her reality show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things will end after just one season.

According to a media outlet, sources confirmed the series isn’t returning, which apparently was the plan from the start. They said it was pitched to the network as a limited series, meant to last no longer than one year.

Aaron Phypers Filed for Divorce

Photo of Denise Richards, her daughters and Aaron Phypers
Source: Bravo

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on July 7.

The timing is interesting, as Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences."

However, insiders who spoke to the news outlet said Bravo may try to capture some of the drama by having her appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a scene or two, where she can dish on the situation with one of the RHOBH stars.

In the court documents, Phypers listed his date of separation from Richards as July 4. He requested spousal support, his motorcycle and his power tools.

Denise Is 'Feeling Betrayed'

Photo of Denise Richards
Source: Bravo

Denise Richards is reportedly 'feeling betrayed' by Aaron Phypers filing for divorce.

Richards or Phypers haven't spoken out regarding their split, but court documents reviewed by an outlet reveal the latter's exorbitant spending of $105K per month.

Phypers — who is currently tied up in a legal battle after being sued for fraud — broke down some of his monthly expenses, including $18K on rent, $5K on repairs, $7K on childcare, $15K on eating out, $8K on utilities, $20K on clothing, $5K on laundry, $15K on entertainment, $1,500 on auto bills and $500 on his cell phone bill.

Richards is “feeling betrayed” after Phypers’ filing, as she doesn’t “fully understand” what's going on, according to an insider.

'Divorce Was Never an Option'

Photo of Aaron Phypers
Source: Bravo

An insider said Denise Richards made it clear to Aaron Phypers 'divorce was never an option.'

“She never in a million years wanted to get another divorce and she never in a million years thought he would do this to her,” the source shared. “It’s a betrayal; he promised he would never do this.”

The insider noted Richards “made it crystal clear” to Phypers “thousands of times that they could work through anything no matter how big the problem, but divorce was never an option.”

Denise Richards Thought Aaron Phypers 'Was Different'

Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: Bravo

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers were married for six years.

“He agreed,” they added. “Then did this. There’s more questions than answers right now. She thought he was different but turns out he's what people warned her about.”

In the wake of his filing, Charlie Sheen’s ex Brett Rossi told OK! she believes Richards and Sheen might rekindle their romance now that her relationship with Phypers is done, as she called Sheen “the love of” Richards’ life.

