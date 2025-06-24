Sami Sheen Reveals the Shocking Reason Why She's Getting Her B----- Implants Removed

A fan asked Sami what symptoms signified her silicone was an issue, prompting her to provide a long list that included "chronic fatigue, sensitivity to temperature, allergic to almost everything, hair loss, acne, headaches, memory loss [and] brain fog." She also noted "severe anxiety" unlike anything she's experienced before as an "anxious person."

The OnlyFans model clarified "not everyone who gets implants will get sick from them."

"It’s definitely a flip of a coin, and i think i just got super unlucky," she explained. "But i’m also very grateful that i am fortunate enough to get them removed. i feel awful for all of the women that experience this and are stuck with them, cause this illness is no joke."