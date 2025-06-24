or
Sami Sheen Reveals the Shocking Reason Why She's Getting Her B----- Implants Removed

Photo of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami Sheen is having regrets about her plastic surgery.

By:

June 24 2025, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Sami Sheen is having regrets about her plastic surgery.

The 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen revealed medical woes surrounding her b----- implants on Monday, June 23.

Source: @samisheen/TikTok

Sami Sheen's b----- implants caused her pain.

"I’ve been experiencing health issues for nearly 2 years now with the weirdest symptoms and finally discovered that I have b----- implant illness," she wrote on an Instagram Story alongside a photo of herself wearing a long gray dress. "Idk how i haven’t figured this out sooner but i’m so happy i finally have an answer. i’m hoping to get them removed asap so i can start feeling better."

She left a question box and asked her followers to recommend explant surgeons near Los Angeles.

Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is getting her b----- implants removed.

In another Instagram Story, Sami shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a pink bikini before her November 2023 procedure.

"It’s definitely gonna be hard going back to this size. Not only physically, but mentally," she added. "I don’t want to at all but i know i’ll feel so much better once they are out. so i guess it’s worth it. i posted about this on my tiktok but figured i would talk about it on here in case anyone else is experiencing the same thing. This is your sign to always put your health first!!!"

Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen regrets getting a b----- augmentation.

A fan asked Sami what symptoms signified her silicone was an issue, prompting her to provide a long list that included "chronic fatigue, sensitivity to temperature, allergic to almost everything, hair loss, acne, headaches, memory loss [and] brain fog." She also noted "severe anxiety" unlike anything she's experienced before as an "anxious person."

The OnlyFans model clarified "not everyone who gets implants will get sick from them."

"It’s definitely a flip of a coin, and i think i just got super unlucky," she explained. "But i’m also very grateful that i am fortunate enough to get them removed. i feel awful for all of the women that experience this and are stuck with them, cause this illness is no joke."

Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen experienced a slew of painful symptoms due to her implants.

Sami said that several people have told her the struggles are due to silicone, but "even the saline implants are coated in silicone." She lamented over not doing enough research before her procedure two years ago.

"I think a part of me is honestly glad i need them removed cause these things are a pain in the a-- to deal with. not worth it at all, but you live and you learn i guess," she concluded.

