Sandra Bullock's 'Blind Side' Costar Quinton Aaron Hospitalized After Falling in His Home

Quinton Aaron, who famously starred alongside Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side, is in the hospital following a frightening medical emergency. The 41-year-old actor — best known for playing former NFL player Michael Oher in the 2009 hit film — is reportedly on "life support" after developing a “severe blood infection,” according to a GoFundMe account created to help cover growing medical bills and assist his family. The fundraiser said the health crisis followed a serious fall at his home.

Source: MEGA Quinton Aaron is stable, according to his manager.

According to the actor’s fundraising page, Aaron is “critically ill” and remains hospitalized as doctors continue working to stabilize him. An outlet previously reported on Sunday, January 25, that Aaron had been “hospitalized in Atlanta for the past three days.” He was reportedly climbing the stairs in his apartment “when his legs suddenly stopped functioning,” prompting the emergency.

Thankfully, help arrived quickly, as his manager said Aaron was rushed to the hospital right away. In a statement shared with Daily Mail, Aaron’s manager, Katrina Fristoe, confirmed, “He is receiving excellent medical care."

“The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time,” she continued. “An update will be forthcoming when Aaron is in better condition.” His manager also said the star is stable and communicating with others.

Source: Alcon Entertainment The actor was hospitalized after suffering a fall at his home.

Aaron shot to fame after landing the role of Oher in The Blind Side, which followed the football star’s journey from homelessness to NFL success. The film became a massive box office success and earned Bullock an Academy Award. Fans were especially stunned by the news, as Aaron made headlines just last year after revealing a dramatic 200-pound weight loss in October 2025. He previously shared that his transformation was sparked by a terrifying moment that forced him to reevaluate his health.

"I had this come-to-Jesus kind of moment a few years back," he told Fox News. "I was at this waterfront in Mandeville, La. This is like during COVID, 2021ish. And I used to always go there and sit and just meditate, listen to the water and stuff." "There's one day I'm sitting there on the wall, and I'm just listening to the water vibe, and then I wake up underwater," he recalled. "So I literally passed out, fell off the wall, and it was like a 12-foot drop, but the water was only three feet deep. I didn't know that at the time. Well, thank God it was three feet deep, because I can't swim."

Source: Alcon Entertainment Quinton Aaron's family asked for privacy as he receives medical care.

Aaron believes that day was his turning point. "I literally woke up underwater," he recalled. "I didn't have a chance to take a breath and brace myself. When I woke up, I was submerged, and I just felt this pain on the back of my neck and shoulder from going down. But while I'm underwater, I hear this voice say, ‘Stand up.’ And so I stand, like I start trying to get to my feet. The water is pushing me into the rocks, and I'm kinda like hitting my head up against something. I don't know what it was, but I can't see, because the water's dirty brown."

Despite the pain, Aaron managed to pull himself up. He later learned the fall may have been caused by diabetic ketoacidosis, a dangerous complication tied to extremely high blood sugar levels. "I was in the hospital for a few weeks getting IV antibiotics," Aaron said. "I almost lost my toe, but thankfully I didn't. They just cut a piece of it off, and it had to heal."

Source: MEGA Quinton Aaron rose to fame after starring in 'The Blind Side.'