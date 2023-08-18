Michael Oher's Former Football Coach Defends 'The Blind Side' Family Despite Athlete's Exploitation Claims

Michael Oher's former football coach Hugh Freeze seems to have taken Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy's side after the athlete filed court documents on Monday, August 14, claiming they lied about adopting him and instead tricked him into signing a conservatorship at the age of 18 in an effort to exploit his story for the making of The Blind Side.

Freeze, who coached Michael during his time at Memphis' Briarcest Christian School and while he was a student athlete on the Ole Miss rebels, spoke out on Thursday, August 17, to express his hurt feelings toward the situation at hand.