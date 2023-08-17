Sandra Bullock 'Heartbroken' and 'Upset' Over Michael Oher Scandal, Feels 'The Blind Side' Is Now 'Tainted'

"There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth, and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special is now shadowed with a completely different perspective," a source explained of Bullock's reaction.

The past few weeks have been difficult for the 59-year-old after her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, died after losing his private battle with ALS. Now, to make matters worse, Bullock — who won her Best Actress Oscar for her role in the movie — must deal with her memories attached to the film being completely squandered.