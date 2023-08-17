Sandra Bullock 'Heartbroken' and 'Upset' Over Michael Oher Scandal, Feels 'The Blind Side' Is Now 'Tainted'
The shocking scandal within the Tuohy family hit close to home for Sandra Bullock.
After Michael Oher — whose life story inspired the 2009 film The Blind Side — alleged in court documents that his parents, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, did not actually adopt him but instead put him under conservatorship for financial gain, the woman who portrayed the matriarch has been left devastated by the turn of events.
"There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth, and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special is now shadowed with a completely different perspective," a source explained of Bullock's reaction.
The past few weeks have been difficult for the 59-year-old after her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, died after losing his private battle with ALS. Now, to make matters worse, Bullock — who won her Best Actress Oscar for her role in the movie — must deal with her memories attached to the film being completely squandered.
According to insiders, The Proposal star "hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted."
"Now people won't watch it, and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention," the source noted, adding that Bullock has been "putting up a strong face and a strong front."
- Sandra Bullock Under Fire as Social Media Demands She Hand Over Her 'Blind Side' Oscar After Michael Oher Scandal: 'She Doesn't Deserve That'
- Sandra Bullock Seen for the First Time Since Tragic Death of Partner Bryan Randall — Hours After 'Blind Side' Lawsuit Revealed
- Michael Oher Accuses 'The Blind Side' Family of Exploiting Him for 'Their Own Benefit' in Court Filing
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It has been a rough patch for her emotionally with the loss of Bryan, and now she is heartbroken in a different way with all the fallout from the Michael Oher news," the insider continued. "She is figuring out how to move forward from it all, it is just going to take a little bit, but emotions are very high right now for Sandra, and she is looking forward to better days ahead."
As OK! previously reported, the Tuohy family responded to the former NFL star's accusations, with the patriarch saying, "I will say it's upsetting that people would think I would want to make money off any of my children. No question the allegations are insulting. But, look, it's a crazy world. You've got to live in it. It's obviously upset everybody."
Daily Mail spoke to sources close to Bullock about the Tuohy scandal.