Sandra Bullock Has 'Started Finding Joy Again' Nearly 2 Years After Bryan Randall's Death: 'She's Healing'

Sandra Bullock is turning the page on a new chapter following the loss of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall.

The beloved actress recently joined forces with Nicole Kidman to announce the release date for Practical Magic 2, set for September 18, 2026.

The original 1998 film showcased Bullock as Sally Owens, a character grappling with the tragic loss of her soulmate. As she navigated her grief, Sally ultimately reclaimed her strength and crafted her own happy ending — a journey that reflects Bullock's recent experiences.