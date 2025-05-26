Sandra Bullock Has 'Started Finding Joy Again' Nearly 2 Years After Bryan Randall's Death: 'She's Healing'
Sandra Bullock is turning the page on a new chapter following the loss of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall.
The beloved actress recently joined forces with Nicole Kidman to announce the release date for Practical Magic 2, set for September 18, 2026.
The original 1998 film showcased Bullock as Sally Owens, a character grappling with the tragic loss of her soulmate. As she navigated her grief, Sally ultimately reclaimed her strength and crafted her own happy ending — a journey that reflects Bullock's recent experiences.
In 2022, Bullock took a step back from Hollywood to focus on her children, Louis Bullock, 15, and Laila Bullock, born in 2012, and the following year brought heartbreak as she mourned the passing of her partner of eight years, Bryan. He died at 57 after a private three-year battle with ALS.
Now, as she processes her grief, Sandra is stepping back into the spotlight.
"There’s no doubt she’ll always be heartbroken over losing Bryan," a source told a news outlet. "But she’s healing. And as bittersweet as it is, friends say Sandra has started finding joy again."
Sandra’s kids have been a consistent source of happiness after she adopted Louis in 2010 and Laila in 2015. Sandra's career has also provided fulfillment during these trying times. "She decided it was time to get back to work," the source said.
"She put family first during his illness and after his passing. She even considered not acting again — she could easily produce projects and stay out of the limelight."
As she regains her footing, Sandra is "excited to get back in front of the camera."
However, she’s set specific conditions for her return. "She’ll only make projects that hold a special place in her heart," the source noted, explaining her commitment to collaborating with good friends like Nicole and Keanu Reeves.
After Sandra expressed on the "50 MPH" podcast that she felt it was time for a reunion with Keanu, Amazon MGM confirmed they will star together in an upcoming untitled romance thriller, as announced on May 2. "I don’t know what it is, but I love being around Keanu," Bullock once shared with Entertainment Weekly. "I really do."
As Sandra moves forward, she is embracing her milestone of turning 60 last year. "It’s weird because people seem to want us to be afraid of what it might look like when we get there," she commented while celebrating her friend Hoda Kotb's 60th birthday. "Turns out it’s pretty d--- great."
Her dedication as a mother remains steadfast. "I just want to be 24/7 with my babies … servicing their every need, their social calendar," she expressed in 2022, confirming her plans for a multiyear hiatus from public life. Remarkably, her children remain incredibly supportive of her decision to return to acting. Although "Bryan is still very present in their thoughts," the source added, "they seem to be supportive of their mom getting back to making movies."
Bryan's memory continues to resonate within their family. "He would be so proud of Louis and Laila," the source suggested. The kids often reflect on the question, "What would Bryan do?" when faced with challenges, ensuring his legacy lives on.
Despite her progress, Sandra still encounters difficult moments. "She questions why bad things happen to good people," the source shared, but she finds comfort in Bryan's words to her and the kids: "It’s not how you fall down, it’s about how you pick yourself up."