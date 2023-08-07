Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at Age 57 After Privately Battling ALS

"It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," the heartbreaking statement read. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his relatives continued.