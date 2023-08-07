Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at Age 57 After Privately Battling ALS
Sandra Bullock's longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, has died at age 57.
In a statement released on Monday, August 7, the photographer's family revealed the devastating news, admitting that Randall was privately battling ALS for years.
"It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," the heartbreaking statement read. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."
"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his relatives continued.
"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the family made clear before signing off, "His Loving Family."
Randall was first linked to the Hollywood star in January 2015 after being seen celebrating her son Louis' birthday with her. During their years-long relationship, her boyfriend played a pivotal role in helping her parent the 13-year-old and her daughter, Laila, 10.
The 59-year-old opened up about Randall's role in her children's life and how happy they were to be a family unit. "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock said in a December 2021 interview. "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."
"I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," she gushed over Randall at the time.
"He's the example that I would want my children to have," the Miss Congeniality actress explained. "I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."
